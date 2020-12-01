Nagrota terror attack: BSF team went 200 meters inside Pakistan to unearth tunnel used by terrorists, says official

After terrorists used a tunnel to infiltrate inside the Indian Territory on November 22, Indian security forces went almost 200 metres inside Pakistan's side to unearth the tunnel said a government official on Tuesday.

"Security forces went inside Pakistan for almost 200 meters which was the starting point of the tunnel, used by the terrorists eliminated last week by Indian forces," a top official said.

The 150-metre long underground tunnel which was likely used by terrorists to infiltrate into India was detected near International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba sector.

Mobile phones recovered from the possession of four slain Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists in November helped the security forces to unearth a tunnel.

Speaking on the Raising Day, Border Security Force (BSF) DG Rakesh Asthana spoke about the operation and said, "On the basis of the analysis of mobile phones recovered from terrorists eliminated by security forces, on November 22, BSF unearthed a tunnel used by terrorists to infiltrate in Samba sector."

DG Asthana however, did not elaborate on the operational part of unearthing the tunnel which was detected in a joint operation by Border Security Force (BSF) and Jammu and Kashmir police.

"It seems terrorists involved in Nagrotra encounter used this 150-metre long tunnel as it's a fresh one. We believe they had a guide who took them till highway," BSF Jammu frontier, Inspector General, NS Jamwal had said.

The tunnel exit was in thick bushes carefully concealed and meticulously covered with soil and wild growth. Sandbags with markings of Karachi, Pakistan was put at the mouth of the tunnel to strengthen it. The tunnel was newly dug and looked like being used for the first time.

Also, the tunnel was properly engineered which hinted towards the establishment. On November 19, security forces neutralized four terrorists in the Nagrota encounter in Jammu and Kashmir.

