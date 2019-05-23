Nabarangpur Lok Sabha election results 2019 Odisha: BJD's Ramesh Maji comfortably ahead

Headlines

Can a company withhold your gratuity? Know your rights and actions when faced with it

Resilience rewarded: Shreyas Iyer's comeback tale for Asia Cup 2023

Chandrayaan-3 landing: First photos of the moon clicked by Vikram lander revealed by ISRO

Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar reject Welcome 3 as they suffered 'financial losses' in Welcome Back? Report blames producer

Urvashi Rautela is ‘truly humbled’ as she becomes ‘first actor’ to unveil ICC World Cup 2023 trophy in France

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Can a company withhold your gratuity? Know your rights and actions when faced with it

Resilience rewarded: Shreyas Iyer's comeback tale for Asia Cup 2023

Prakash Raj thanks ISRO after Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, netizens say 'first say sorry'

10 tips to keep your gums health

6 movies with higher budget than Chandrayaan-3

8 lessons by Tulsidas for success, wealth

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Chandryaan-3: India Scripts History As It Makes Soft Landing On Lunar South Pole

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: What if spacecraft misses soft landing on Aug 23? 3 possibilities explained

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: Here's what Vikram lander & Pragyan rover will do after landing | Explained

Prakash Raj thanks ISRO after Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, netizens say 'first say sorry'

Urvashi Rautela is ‘truly humbled’ as she becomes ‘first actor’ to unveil ICC World Cup 2023 trophy in France

BTS' V does 'namaste', requests fans to 'calm down' in Japan: Watch

HomeIndia

India

Nabarangpur Lok Sabha election results 2019 Odisha: BJD's Ramesh Maji comfortably ahead

Who is winning Nabarangpur?

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 23, 2019, 07:34 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

At 7.30 PM,  BJD's Ramesh Maji  is leading against Congress' Pradeep Kumar Majhi by 44648 votes. 

Nabarangpur Lok Sabha constituency:

Nabarangpur in Odisha, bordering Chhattisgarh is set for a battle amongst the Majhis. Sitting BJD MP from Nabarangpur, Balabhadra Majhi has switched to BJP and is a candidate in this election. BJD has fielded Ramesh Maji, minister in the Patnaik government as their candidate. On the other hand, Congress has fielded former MP Pradeep Majhi who contested unsuccessfuly last time. 

Interestingly, all three parties are harping on the development plank to win. While the BJP is saying many central schemes were hampered due to BJD and need of the hour is 'double engine', the ruling state government is hoping that KALIA scheme wins over people. Congress on the other hand, is hoping their farm loan waiver in neighbouring Chhattisgarh catches people's imagination. 

Throughout the decades, Nabarangpur has always been a Congress bastion. Khagpati Pradhani of Congress has won the seat nine times in a row. With the turn of the century, BJP and BJD started to gain currency. With the inclusion of Balabhadra Majhi amidst its rank, the BJP  is prepared to give other two a run for their money. 

Kalahandi election is on 11th April. The assembly segments under it are Umerkote,Jharigam,Nabarangpur,Dabugam,Kotpad,Malkangiri,Chitrakonda. In the past, Congress has won the seat at a stretch from 1962 to 1998. It has also won in 2009, when Pradeep Majhi was contesting. In 2014, BJD broke the jinx winning the seat for the first time. Interestingly, there was a very significant amount of NOTA voters in the last election. With Nabarangpur likely to be a cliff-hanger, it remains to be seen whether NOTA becomes a factor or not.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'I would...': Shah Rukh Khan on replacing Amitabh Bachchan in Don

Nag Panchami 2023: WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes to share with your loved ones

Chandrayaan-3 soft landing: What are the different kinds of moon missions?

Schoolgirl's emotional rendition of Lata Mangeshkar's 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo' wins hearts, watch

Tomato prices have fallen to Rs 50-70 per kg with arrival of fresh crops: Centre

MORE

MOST VIEWED

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE