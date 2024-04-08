Twitter
Muzaffarnagar Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, candidates, past results and other details

Elections for the Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary Constituency in Uttar Pradesh will be held in the first phase. The date of voting is 19 April.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Apr 08, 2024, 03:54 PM IST

Lok Sabha elections in the Muzaffarnagar constituency will take place this year. The dates for the voting and results of the Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha election have been released on 16th March. Muzaffarnagar constituency is part of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.

Important Dates

Elections for the Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary Constituency in Uttar Pradesh will be held in the first phase. The date of voting is 19 April.

The results date for the Lok Sabha elections in the Muzaffarnagar constituency is on 4th June.

Candidates

This time the political battle will unfold in Muzaffarnagar between Union Minister and two-time MP Sanjeev Balyan of the BJP, and five-time MLA and former Rajya Sabha MP Harendra Malik of the Samajwadi Party (SP). Some parties have yet to make an official announcement about the candidates.

Past Election Result

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP’s Balyan defeated Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Chaudhary Ajeet Singh by a narrow margin of under 4,000 votes.

In the election of 2014, Sanjeev Balyan of the BJP won with 653391 votes. The runner-up candidate was Kadir Rana of BSP who secured 252241 votes

 
