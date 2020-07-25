Muslim BJP leader fasts for quick recovery of J&K party chief Ravinder Raina

A Muslim BJP leader in Jammu and Kashmir is praying for quick recovery of the party's state unit chief Ravinder Raina by fasting.

Raina had tested positive of COVID-19 infection earlier this month and is undergoing treatment. His latest COVID-19 report has also come back positive.

Javaid Qureshi, a senior BJP leader from Kupwara in the Union Territory, is fasting for early recovery of Raina.

"Today I kept fast as our party president Ravinder Raina who visited Bandipora for the condolence meet of Wasim Bari. Today again I heard that he is still positive. I pray to God for his speedy recovery, as people need such leaders," Quraishi said.

Raina was tested positive when he came back from Srinagar to Jammu after attending the condolence meet at Bandipora where BJP leader Wasim Bari was killed by terrorists.

He was accompanied by Union Minister Jitendra Singh and BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav.