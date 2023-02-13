Mumbai Metro extends timings of Metro Lines 2A, 7 from February 14, check here (file photo)

Mumbai Metro: People in Mumbai will now get the last metro train on newly launched Metro Lines 2A and 7 at 10.30 pm from Tuesday, February 14. The Mumbai Metro has decided to extend operational hours, adding two more train services on both lines. As of now, the last train leaves at 10.09 pm.

"Mumbai Metro decides to extend operational hours on Metro Lines 2A & 7 from February 14th, 2023. Instead of the last train leaving at 22.09 hrs, two additional services will be introduced on both lines to extend operating hours till 22.30 hrs, in response to the commuter's feedback," it said in a statement.

New timings of Metro Lines 2A and 7

1. Andheri West to Dahisar East at 10.20 pm and 10.30 pm. (Two services)

2. Gundavali to Dahanukarwadi via Dahisar East at 10.20 pm and 10.30 pm. (Two services)

Both lines were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month. There are a total of 17 stations on Line 2A -- Dahisar (East), Upper Dahisar, Kandarpada, Mandapeshwar- I.C. Colony, Eksar, Borivali (West), Pahadi Eksar, Kandivali (West), Dahanukar Wadi, Valnai, Malad (West), Lower Malad, Pahadi Goregaon, Goregaon (West), Oshiwara, Lower Oshiwara and Andheri (West).

14 stations are on Line 7

Dahisar (East), Ovari Pada, Rashtriya Udyan, Devipada, Magathane, Poisar, Akurli, Kurar, Dindoshi, Aarey, Goregaon (East), Jogeshwari (East), Mogra and Gundavali.