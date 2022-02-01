Mumbai eases Covid curbs, lifts night curfew - Check what’s open and allowed

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 01, 2022, 08:11 PM IST
With Covid-19 cases steadily falling in Maharashtra, capital Mumbai decided to relax some of the restrictions imposed amid the pandemic wave on Tuesday (February 1). The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai announced new guidelines for the city including the lifting of the night curfew, reopening across establishments as per the revised norms.
Here’s what’s open and allowed in Mumbai as per the latest Covid-19 guidelines.
- Night curfew which was imposed from 11 pm to 5 am has been lifted.
- Eateries, restaurants, cinema halls, pools, amusement parks will fully open and function at 50% capacity.
- Locations including gardens, beaches, other tourist spots will remain open with limited capacity for the normal time duration.
- For wedding ceremonies, a cap of 200 guests or 25% capacity in banquets and marriage grounds, which ever is lower, has been set.
- Local programs, cultural, folk events and Bhajans will be permitted with the venue’s 50% capacity.
- Weekly bazaars permitted to function according to normal timings.
- Barbers and beauty salons will be allowed to function as normal with half capacity.
- There is now no limit on the number of persons attending a funeral