Mumbai Covid centre scam: Who is IAS officer Sanjeev Jaiswal, under probe by ED? He has properties worth...

ED has discovered properties worth Rs 100 crore from IAS officer Sanjeev Jaiswal and his wife.

Sanjeev Jaiswal, an IAS officer was prevented from travelling to Sri Lanka last week at the Mumbai International Airport because the financial probe agency had issued a Look Out Circular in his name, as per the sources. Jaiswal is the subject of an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate into the alleged Covid jumbo centres scam.

Jaiswal, travelling with his wife, claimed that the state government had permitted him to fly internationally. However, he was denied permission to fly due to a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued by the investigating agency.

Sanjeev, an IAS official from the 1996 batch, is the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority's (MHADA) vice president and chief executive officer. At the time of the alleged Covid-19 jumbo centre scam, he served as the extra municipal commissioner for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

During a search of Sanjeev Jaiswal's home last month about the suspected scam, the ED discovered property documents worth crores.

The ED discovered during the searches last month that the IAS official and his wife owned 24 properties, mainly in Mumbai and other regions of Maharashtra, totalling about Rs 100 crore. Documents with records of fixed deposits totalling more than Rs 15 crore have also been confiscated by the central probe agency. Last month, when ED raided his Bandra residence, they seized Rs 13 lakh in cash.

Sanjeev Jaiswal provided clarification regarding the documents that had been confiscated, claiming that the fixed deposits and properties worth approximately Rs 34 crore were gifts from his father-in-law, a retired bureaucrat, to his wife.

What is the Covid-19 jumbo centre scam?

According to ED, BMC provided medicines for Covid-19 patients at prices that were between 25 and 30 per cent higher than those found in free markets.

According to a contract signed by the civic body's mayor of Mumbai, one organization provided body bags for deceased Covid-19 patients to other parties for Rs 2,000, while the same business provided body bags to the BMC's Central Procurement Department for Rs 6,800.

The ED suspects that Jaiswal signed the crucial approval documents as a member of the tender committee knowingly and with full knowledge of the serious violations. He had the option to oppose it, but for reasons best known to himself, according to another ED source, he decided not to.

An FIR filed by the Azad Maidan police in August 2022 against the LHMS partners served as the foundation for the ED investigation. By the FIR, the unregistered company presented false paperwork to the BMC, lacked sufficient workers, and lacked prior expertise in staffing medical facilities. The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority placed it on a blacklist, yet the BMC still gave it a contract worth 38 crore, of which 30 crore was paid.