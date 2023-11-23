Headlines

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project achieves milestone: 100 km of viaduct, 250 km of pier construction completed

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project achieves milestone: 100 km of viaduct, 250 km of pier construction completed

The NHSRCL achieved its first significant milestone in October by erecting the first steel bridge, spanning an impressive 70 metres in length, across National Highway 53 in Surat.

ANI

Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 11:28 PM IST

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has achieved another milestone in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor project by successfully completing the construction of 100 km of viaduct, and 250 km of pier work. 

A viaduct is a long bridge-like structure supported by a series of arches or spans between tall towers that carry an elevated road or railway line. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday shared a video showing the progress of the ongoing 'Bullet Train' project. "Progress of Bullet Train project: Till date: 21.11.2023Pillars: 251.40 Km Elevated super-structure: 103.24 Km," the union minister said in a post on X. 

According to an official statement issued by NHSRCL, the project achieved another milestone of construction of a cumulative 100 km of viaducts through the launching of 40 m long Full Span Box girders and segmental girders. 250 km of pier work is also completed for the project. 

The installation of noise barriers has already started on the constructed viaduct. The viaducts include bridges over six (6) rivers: Par (Valsad district), Purna (Navsari district), Mindhola (Navsari district), Ambika (Navsari district), Auranga (Valsad district) and Venganiya (Navsari district), all in Gujarat, the NHSECL said in its statement. The laying of the first Reinforced Concrete (RC) track bed for the MAHSR corridor track system as used in Japanese Shinkansen has also started in Surat. 

This is for the first time, the J-slab ballastless track system is being used in India, it said. Also, the breakthrough of the first mountain tunnel of 350 m has been completed in Valsad district, Gujarat and the first steel bridge of 70 metres length has been erected in Surat district, Gujarat. This is the first of the 28 steel bridges which will be the part of MAHSR corridor, it added.

The NHSRCL achieved its first significant milestone in October this year by successfully erecting the first steel bridge, spanning an impressive 70 metres in length, across National Highway 53 in Surat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his then-Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe launched the project in Ahmedabad on September 14, 2017. 

National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) was incorporated on 12th February 2016 under the Companies Act, 2013 with the object of financing, constructing, maintaining and managing the High-Speed Rail Corridor in India. 

The Company has been modelled as a 'Special Purpose Vehicle' in the joint sector with equity participation by the Central Government through the Ministry of Railways and two State Governments viz. Government of Gujarat and Government of Maharashtra.

