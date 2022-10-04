Mulayam Singh Yadav health update: Doctors say SP supremo ‘still critical’, remains in ICU

SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav (File photo)

Samajwadi Party supremo and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted to the hospital a few days ago when his health deteriorated. He was taken to the Medanta hospital in Gurugram, Haryana for his treatment.

Yadav was taken to the hospital on Monday and is still admitted, according to reports. Meanwhile, the doctors from Medanta hospital have provided a health update on his condition. The doctors have said that the politician is “still critical” and remains admitted.

According to the official statement of Medanta, “Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji is still critical and is admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Medanta Hospital Gurgaon, and is being treated by a comprehensive team of specialists.”

Earlier, sources had said that Mulayam Singh Yadav had been undergoing several ailments over the past few months, and was rushed to the hospital on Sunday evening. They also said that he had been experiencing breathing trouble, after which he was rushed for treatment.

Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son Akhilesh Yadav and brother Shivpal Yadav rushed to his side in the Medanta Hospital, where the Samajwadi Party leader is currently being treated. Reports suggested that Yadav has been placed on a ventilator due to breathing issues.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath both called up Akhilesh Yadav to offer their best wishes and inquire about Mulayam Singh’s health. Sources said Modi assured Akhilesh Yadav that he is there to extend any possible help and assistance.

According to information provided by the Uttar Pradesh government, Adityanath also called doctors at the hospital and asked them to provide the best treatment to the SP patriarch.

In a tweet in Hindi, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, "Received information about the ill health of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. I pray to lord Ram for his speedy recovery and long life."

