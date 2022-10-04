Search icon
Hemant K Lohia murder: Who is Yasir Lohar, 'aggressive' prime accused? What police said on terror group's involvement

Who is Yasir Lohar? IPS officer Hemant K Lohia, posted as the Director General (Prisons) in Jammu and Kashmir, was found murdered in his house.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 12:09 PM IST

Hemant K Lohia murder: Who is Yasir Lohar, 'aggressive' prime accused? What police said on terror group's involvement
Hemant Kumar Lohia (File)

IPS officer Hemant K Lohia, posted as the Director General (Prisons) in Jammu and Kashmir, was found murdered in his house on the outskirts of Jammu city on Monday evening. His throat was found slit and there were burn injuries to his body. The police are searching for his domestic help Yasir Lohar, who is the prime suspect in the case. Here's all that is known about Lohar. 

Who is Yasir Lohar?

Yasir Lohar is Hemant K Lohia's domestic help. He has been absconding since the murder of the IPS officer. 

Yasir Lohar is 23 years old and is a resident of the Halla-Dhandrath village in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district.

His last location was found to be the upper reaches of Udhampur, PTI reported. 

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh has said that the CCTV footage showed Yasir Lohar running away after committing the crime. 

The officer said Lohar had been working with Lohia for around six months. He has aggressive behavior and has been depressed, he added. 

Terror group PAFF has claimed that its special squad killed the officer. However, ADGP Singh said the police found no terror link.

"A thorough probe is on to rule out any possibility. The weapon of offense has been seized besides some documentary evidence reflecting his (domestic help's) mental state," he added. 

Lohar allegedly strangled the officer and then slit his throat open with a broken ketchup bottle. He then set the body afire.

Lohia was posted in Jammu and Kashmir in August. He is survived by his son and a daughter. 

His son is an IT professional whereas his daughter lives in London. 

His son was to get married in December. 

