Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

MP Congress MLAs Siddharth Kushwaha, Suneel Saraf accused of molesting woman on train; Kamal Nath forms probe panel

The two MLAs, however, have claimed innocence.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: |Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 07:32 PM IST

MP Congress MLAs Siddharth Kushwaha, Suneel Saraf accused of molesting woman on train; Kamal Nath forms probe panel
Siddharth Kushwaha and Suneel Saraf (ANI)

Two Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs have been accused of molesting a woman on a train. The state party president Kamal Nath has formed a probe panel to investigate the allegations against Satna MLA Siddharth Kushwaha and Kotma MLA Suneel Saraf and has sought a reply from them. 

The Government Railway Police have confirmed that they have received the complaint against the two men. 

A senior officer told the news agency ANI that the woman had been traveling to Bhopal from Rewa. After she lodged a complaint, police officials had to be sent to intervene. The accused -- Kushwaha and Saraf -- have not been nabbed, he added. 

The two MLAs, however, have claimed innocence. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
LinkedIn study reveals which connections are better when searching for a job
Preksha Mehta to Sejal Sharma: Death by suicide in Indian showbiz
5 things you should keep in mind while making UPI payments
In pics: Meet stuntman Hasit Savani, who body-doubled Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra, Raimi Malek, and others
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Nobel peace prize 2022 awarded to Belarusian human rights advocate Ales Byalyatski
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.