MP Congress MLAs Siddharth Kushwaha, Suneel Saraf accused of molesting woman on train; Kamal Nath forms probe panel

Siddharth Kushwaha and Suneel Saraf (ANI)

Two Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs have been accused of molesting a woman on a train. The state party president Kamal Nath has formed a probe panel to investigate the allegations against Satna MLA Siddharth Kushwaha and Kotma MLA Suneel Saraf and has sought a reply from them.

The Government Railway Police have confirmed that they have received the complaint against the two men.

A senior officer told the news agency ANI that the woman had been traveling to Bhopal from Rewa. After she lodged a complaint, police officials had to be sent to intervene. The accused -- Kushwaha and Saraf -- have not been nabbed, he added.

The two MLAs, however, have claimed innocence.