MP: Congress' Jitu Patwari replaces Kamal Nath as state unit chief, Umang Singhar new LoP

Industrialist Sajjan Jindal accused of rape; FIR lodged

IND vs SA 1st ODI: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Johannesburg

MP: Congress' Jitu Patwari replaces Kamal Nath as state unit chief, Umang Singhar new LoP

Big blow for India as Mohammed Shami ruled out of South Africa Tests; Akash Deep replaces Deepak Chahar for ODIs

MP: Congress' Jitu Patwari replaces Kamal Nath as state unit chief, Umang Singhar new LoP

Congress designated Brahmin Hemant Katare (38), as the party's deputy, and tribal Umang Singhar (48), as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 11:04 PM IST

The Congress in Madhya Pradesh underwent a leadership change on Saturday when Jitu Patwari, a 50-year-old member of the Other Backward Classes, was named president of the party's Madhya Pradesh unit. The decision to replace the seasoned Kamal Nath came after the BJP's victory in the state's most recent election.

Furthermore, the party designated Brahmin Hemant Katare (38), as the party's deputy, and tribal Umang Singhar (48), as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party. In the state, OBCs make up 48% of the population.

Since 2003, the ruling BJP has had four chief ministers from this community: Uma Bharti, Babulal Gaur, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and the current chief minister, Mohan Yadav, who took office on December 13. Following elections on November 17, the Bharatiya Janata Party reaffirmed its hold on power in the state by securing 163 seats in the 230-member Assembly. 66 seats were all that the Congress could manage.

Notably, Patwari, who is regarded as close to senior leader Rahul Gandhi, lost the most recent elections in Rau's Indore. From December 2018 to March 2020, he served as a minister in the Kamal Nath administration. In addition to serving as the state home minister, Katare's father, Satyadev Katare, was also a LoP in the Assembly.

Days after OBC leader of the BJP Mohan Yadav and his deputies, Dalit Jagdish Devda and Brahmin Rajendra Shukla, were sworn in as chief minister, the Congress announced the appointments. Along with announcing Patwari, Katare, and Singhar's nominations, Congress national secretary KC Venugopal released a press release expressing gratitude to 77-year-old Kamal Nath for his contributions.

(With inputs from PTI)

