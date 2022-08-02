Search icon
8th case of monkeypox detected in India: Here are symptoms to watch out for

A Nigerian national from Delhi tested positive today and capital recorded its third monkeypox case.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 03:55 PM IST

As Delhi its 3rd monkeypox case and Kerala reported its 5th, India's total tally for Monkeypox cases has reached to eight cases. A man, 30, who recently arrived from UAE was found infected with the virus and is being monitored at Medical College in Malappuram. A Nigerian national from Delhi tested positive today and capital recorded its third Monkeypox case. Here are some Monkeypox symptoms to watch out for.

  • Fever
  • Headache
  • Muscle aches and backache
  • Swollen lymph nodes
  • Chills
  • Exhaustion
  • Respiratory symptoms (e.g. sore throat, nasal congestion, or cough)
  • A rash that may be located on or near the genitals (penis, testicles, labia, and vagina) or anus (butthole) but could also be on other areas like the hands, feet, chest, face, or mouth.

 

