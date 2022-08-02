8th case of monkeypox detected in India: Here are symptoms to watch out for

As Delhi its 3rd monkeypox case and Kerala reported its 5th, India's total tally for Monkeypox cases has reached to eight cases. A man, 30, who recently arrived from UAE was found infected with the virus and is being monitored at Medical College in Malappuram. A Nigerian national from Delhi tested positive today and capital recorded its third Monkeypox case. Here are some Monkeypox symptoms to watch out for.