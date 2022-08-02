Search icon
Monkeypox scare: Delhi reports third case, another Nigerian man tests positive for infection

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 04:04 PM IST

File photo: Reuters

Another Nigerian man living in Delhi tests positive for monkeypox, official sources said, ANI reported. The 35-yr-old foreign national has no recent travel history. This is the eighth case in the country and 3rd in the national capital.

On Monday, the Kerala health department confirmed that the 22-year-old man who died in Thrissur on Saturday had succumbed to monkeypox. He had recently returned to Kerala from the UAE. This is India’s first confirmed monkeypox death and fourth death outside Africa. 

 

 

