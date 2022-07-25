Search icon
Monkeypox: Maharashtra government releases guidelines to curb spread of the virus

The Maharashtra government has released a set of guidelines to prevent the spread of monkeypox.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 06:19 PM IST

Maharashtra guidelines to prevent monkeypox | Photo: PTI

The Maharashtra government released a new set of guidelines on Sunday to prevent to spread of the monkeypox virus in the state. The state department has alerted all doctors and local health departments to watch out for patients with foreign travel history of symptoms of monkeypox. The monkeypox cases tally in India has now gone to four.

As per the Worl Health Organisation, WHO, the monkeypox virus is a viral zoonotic infection, that can spread from animals to humans. It can also spread from person to person. 

In a Twitter post, the Maharashtra Ministry of Health has shared that The victims of this disease could experience skin rashes, muscle aches, headache, fever, feeling drained, and expanded lymph nodes.

The State government has released a set of guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus.

  1. Isolate the infected person.
  2. Cover the person's mouth and nose with a mask and skin with a sheet
  3. Inform the health facility immediately 
  4. Avoid contact with any monkeypox virus-affected person as much as possible. 
  5. Maintain proper hygiene in the surround and wash hands as often as possible. 

India so far recorded four cases of the virus on Sunday a man with no travel history tested positive for monkeypox in Delhi and three other cases came to light from the Kerala region. 

Globally, over 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported from 75 countries and there have been five deaths so far due to the outbreak. In the WHO South-East Asia Region, besides India, one case has been detected in Thailand.

Read: Monkeypox outbreak in India: 3rd case of virus reported in Kerala’s Malappuram

