Monkeypox outbreak in India: 3rd case of virus reported in Kerala’s Malappuram

The third case of the monkeypox virus has been reported in India today, coming from the Malappuram area of Kerala.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 03:58 PM IST

The monkeypox outbreak in India, though under control, is slowly spreading with the third case of the virus being reported in the country today. According to health authorities, the third case of monkeypox in India has been reported in Kerala.

A 35-year-old man, who came to Kerala from UAE earlier this month, has tested positive for monkeypox, making him the third case of the virus from the country as well as the state.

Health Minister Veena George said the Malappuram native arrived in the southern state on July 6 and was undergoing treatment at the Manjeri Medical College there. His health condition is stable, she added, as per PTI reports.

The minister also said all those who were in close contact with the patient are being closely monitored.

"Testing has started at NIV Alapuzha. Kits have been brought to NIV Alapuzha from Pune. Samples from districts are now being sent to Alapuzha for testing. A new disease has been reported in the state. Following that testing is being conducted by taking all precautions. Testing samples in Kerala will reduce the time duration to get the result," said the Kerala health minister.

According to the state health authorities, the man had traveled on July 6 and started showing symptoms of fever and spots on July 13. His condition is currently being monitored and his samples have been sent to genome sequencing labs for further tests.

The first case of the monkeypox virus was also reported from Kerala earlier this month. A man from Kerala’s Kollam tested positive for monkeypox on July 14 and was immediately isolated and put into observation by medical experts.

All the cases of monkeypox detected in India have had a travel history. The first virus patient had tested positive for monkeypox after returning from UAE while the second patient had a travel history in Dubai.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), monkeypox is a viral zoonotic infection caused by the monkeypox virus. It spreads mostly from human contact. The multidisciplinary central team of officials has been already deployed by the Union Health Ministry.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

