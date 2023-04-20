Big setback for Rahul Gandhi in 'Modi surname' defamation case

Rahul Gandhi | File Photo

A Surat court on Thursday rejected the application filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seeking stay on his conviction in the 2019 defamation case on 'Modi surname' remark. Rahul Gandhi was convicted in a 2019 criminal defamation case on March 23, leading to the senior Congress leader's disqualification as member of the Lok Sabha.

The court of additional sessions judge R P Mogera rejected Gandhi's application for relief pending his appeal against a lower court's order. Gandhi had been sentenced to two years imprisonment in the case over a remark made in 2019.