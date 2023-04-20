Search icon
Big setback for Rahul Gandhi in 'Modi surname' defamation case

A Surat court had convicted Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 criminal defamation case on March 23, leading to the senior Congress leader's disqualification as member of the Lok Sabha.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 11:38 AM IST

Big setback for Rahul Gandhi in 'Modi surname' defamation case
Rahul Gandhi | File Photo

A Surat court on Thursday rejected the application filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seeking stay on his conviction in the 2019 defamation case on 'Modi surname' remark. Rahul Gandhi was convicted in a 2019 criminal defamation case on March 23, leading to the senior Congress leader's disqualification as member of the Lok Sabha.

The court of additional sessions judge R P Mogera rejected Gandhi's application for relief pending his appeal against a lower court's order. Gandhi had been sentenced to two years imprisonment in the case over a remark made in 2019. 

 

Pooja Hegde turns heads in white off-shoulder gown, fans say, ‘hotness overloaded’
In pics: Sexaholic star Shama Sikander sets internet on fire with hot bikini looks
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India
Amid V-BLACKPINK's Jennie dating rumours, a look at BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga's relationship news
