'Modi Sarkar has been..': Congress leader Jairam Ramesh hails SC's decision to strike down electoral bond scheme

Twitter
Headlines

Meet actress who worked in many superhit films with Aamir, Salman, Akshay, quit acting at peak of her career due to..

UK economy falls into recession, adding to PM Rishi Sunak's election challenge

SBI to stop issuing electoral bonds 'immediately': Key highlights of Supreme Court's observations

SC directs SBI to reveal details of political parties receiving electoral bonds to date by...

Google starts to roll out Gemini AI app for Apple iPhone, Android users

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress who worked in many superhit films with Aamir, Salman, Akshay, quit acting at peak of her career due to..

SBI to stop issuing electoral bonds 'immediately': Key highlights of Supreme Court's observations

SC directs SBI to reveal details of political parties receiving electoral bonds to date by...

8 health benefits of tomato

Batters with 10000+ runs in Tests and ODIs

8 effective ways to reduce risk of heart attack

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

Meet actress who worked in many superhit films with Aamir, Salman, Akshay, quit acting at peak of her career due to..

Mahabharat's Nitish Bharadwaj accuses estranged wife of mental harassment, unruly conduct, files complaint

Meet actor with Rs 3000 crore net worth, still takes metro to set, secretly donated crores, took 90% pay cut to save...

HomeIndia

India

'Modi Sarkar has been..': Congress leader Jairam Ramesh hails SC's decision to strike down electoral bond scheme

The Supreme Court struck down the electoral bond scheme, saying it violates the right to information and the freedom of speech and expression under the Constitution.

article-main

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 01:09 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Congress on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict striking down the electoral bond scheme, and said it will reinforce the power of votes over notes.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The Supreme Court has held the much-touted Electoral Bonds scheme of the Modi Sarkar as violative of both laws passed by Parliament as well as the Constitution of India." 

The long-awaited verdict is hugely welcome and will reinforce the power of votes over notes, he said.

"The Modi Sarkar has been inflicting ANYAY upon ANYAY on the Annadatas while privileging the Chandadatas," Ramesh said.

"We also hope that the Supreme Court will take note that the Election Commission has been consistently refusing to even meet political parties on the issue of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT). If everything is transparent in the voting process then why this obstinacy?" he said.

The Supreme Court struck down the electoral bond scheme, saying it violates the right to information and the freedom of speech and expression under the Constitution.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

READ | SC scraps electoral bond scheme, terms it 'unconstitutional'

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Lion engages in battle with 5 tigers in viral video, watch who emerges victorious

Meet former beauty queen who worked with Akshay, Shahid, Kareena, one incident ruined her life, quit acting, is now..

After Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar to also join Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 cast? Anees Bazmee reveals

Ischemic Stroke: Know causes, symptoms and precautions of the condition here

Meet actor who made debut with Sushmita, gave many flop films, quit acting, married a CM's granddaughter, his wife is..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE