Moderate to heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR for second day in a row

Moderate to heavy rains continued to lash the national capital and nearby areas on Sunda morning for the second consecutive day, leading to water-logging in many areas of the city.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rainfall to occur over some parts of south Delhi (Ayanagar, Deramandi, Tughalkabad), and some districts of Haryana), tweeted India Meteorological Department at 4:55 am on Sunday.

03-01-2021 0455 IST Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over some parts of South-Delhi (Ayanagar, Deramandi, Tughalkabad ), Gohana, Gannaur, Panipat, Sohna, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabgarh, Nuh (Haryana), — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 2, 2021

Meanwhile, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 378 around dawn on January 3. PM2.5 was at 229.

The minimum temperature in Delhi is likely to rise to 9 degrees Celsius in the next two to three days under the influence of the western disturbance, India Meteorological Department said.

This is the second day in a row that Delhi has received rainfall in the early hours of the morning. The city had received rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning on Saturday.

The minimum temperature in Delhi-NCR rose to 7°C on Saturday due to cloud cover. The weather agency has predicted that several parts of Delhi, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh will experience cold day conditions between January 3 to January 4.

It also warned that parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh will experience cold wave conditions around the same time.

IMD had said on Friday that parts of northwest and adjoining central India will experience a wet spell which will lead to a light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall and snowfall over Western Himalayan region between January 4 and January 6.

On Friday, the mercury plummeted to 1.1 degrees Celsius, the lowest in 15 years for January, and "very dense" fog lowered visibility to "zero" metres.

"Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are prevailing over many parts of plains of northwest India and adjoining central India. These are likely to continue over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan during next 24 hours and abate thereafter," IMD had said on Friday.