Moderate to heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR for second day in a row

Headlines

'If Pakistan can expose Virat Kohli...': Former Australia spinner on IND vs PAK marquee clash

G20 Summit: Delhi Metro develops pedestrian plaza outside Supreme Court metro station

Viral video: Indian man's Bollywood-inspired proposal to gf at Auckland airport wins hearts online

Instagram Reels may soon be up to 10 minutes long

Meet woman who is richer than Falguni Nayar, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, 5th richest woman in India, her net worth is..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Jawan trailer: Shah Rukh shows off mass avatar in Atlee's action-packed film, fans say 'it will break Pathaan's records'

'If Pakistan can expose Virat Kohli...': Former Australia spinner on IND vs PAK marquee clash

G20 Summit: Delhi Metro develops pedestrian plaza outside Supreme Court metro station

Fastest players to reach 19 ODI centuries

Luxurious things owned by BTS' members RM, Jungkook, V, Suga, Jimin, Jin, J-hope

Fastest centuries in ODI Asia Cup history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Asia Cup 2023: PAK vs NEP Full Match Highlights | Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmad Shine In Pak's Victory

South Korea And US Troops Hold Joint Infiltration Training Drills To Tackle North Korea's Threat

ISRO Sets Date For Launch Of Aditya L1 Mission To Study Sun; Know All About It

Jawan trailer: Shah Rukh shows off mass avatar in Atlee's action-packed film, fans say 'it will break Pathaan's records'

Yashica Dutt reacts after Anurag Kashyap's 'opportunist' remark amid Made In Heaven Season 2 controversy

'I am not gonna apologise': BTS' RM reacts after being called Islamophobic for sharing Frank Ocean's Bad Religion

HomeIndia

India

Moderate to heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR for second day in a row

The minimum temperature in Delhi is likely to rise to 9 degrees Celsius in the next two to three days, IMD said.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 09:00 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Moderate to heavy rains continued to lash the national capital and nearby areas on Sunda morning for the second consecutive day, leading to water-logging in many areas of the city.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rainfall to occur over some parts of south Delhi (Ayanagar, Deramandi, Tughalkabad), and some districts of Haryana), tweeted India Meteorological Department at 4:55 am on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 378 around dawn on January 3. PM2.5 was at 229.

The minimum temperature in Delhi is likely to rise to 9 degrees Celsius in the next two to three days under the influence of the western disturbance, India Meteorological Department said.

This is the second day in a row that Delhi has received rainfall in the early hours of the morning. The city had received rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning on Saturday.

The minimum temperature in Delhi-NCR rose to 7°C on Saturday due to cloud cover. The weather agency has predicted that several parts of Delhi, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh will experience cold day conditions between January 3 to January 4. 

It also warned that parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh will experience cold wave conditions around the same time.

IMD had said on Friday that parts of northwest and adjoining central India will experience a wet spell which will lead to a light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall and snowfall over Western Himalayan region between January 4 and January 6.

On Friday, the mercury plummeted to 1.1 degrees Celsius, the lowest in 15 years for January, and "very dense" fog lowered visibility to "zero" metres.

"Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are prevailing over many parts of plains of northwest India and adjoining central India. These are likely to continue over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan during next 24 hours and abate thereafter," IMD had said on Friday.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Trishala Gurung, doctor-turned-singer who stole the show at Asia Cup 2023 opening ceremony in Pakistan

This actor won every Best Debut award for first film, gave multiple hits, but controversial rape case ended career at 34

'Can’t get too emotional about it because...': Hardik Pandya on Asia Cup clash against Pakistan

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Date, time, significance, history

Meet man with Rs 9000 crore net worth rumored to be dating Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE