Mizoram Assembly Elections Results 2023: Who is Lalduhoma, ZPM's probable candidate for CM post?

Mizoram went into polls for the election of MLAs on 40 Assembly seats on November 7.

With the counting of votes underway in Mizoram, Focus is on the 74-year-old former IPS officer Lalduhoma and his party, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM).

The recent exit poll anticipated a clean sweep by the ZPM in Mizoram. It also projected that the Mizo National Front (MNF), led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, would receive only 3–7 seats, the Congress party would receive 2-4 seats, and the BJP would receive 0–2 seats.

Lalduhoma, the 74-year-old founder of the Zoram People's Movement, began his career in the Indian Police Service (IPS) as an officer, serving in the Goan coastal state.