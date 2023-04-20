Search icon
Missing Indian climber Anurag Maloo found alive in critical condition on Mount Annapurna

Maloo has been missing since Monday morning on Mount Annapurna in Nepal after falling into a deep crevasse.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 11:14 AM IST

Indian climber and entrepreneur Anurag Maloo, who has been missing since Monday morning on Mount Annapurna in Nepal after falling into a deep crevasse, has been found alive in critical condition by rescuers, his brother said on Thursday.

34-year-old Maloo, who hails from Rajasthan’s Kishangarh, went missing on Monday morning near Camp III of Mount Annapurna. He fell into a crevasse at around 6,000 meters while descending down the 8,091 meters towering Himalayan mountain, which is the 10th highest peak in the world.

"He is found alive. He has been taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he is still alive," Sudhir, Maloo’s brother was quoted as saying. "We will have to shift our focus towards the medical side now," he added.

Maloo is on a mission to scale all 14 mountains that stand over 8,000 meters tall, as well as the highest points in all seven continents. He is doing it to create awareness and drive action towards achieving the UN Global Goals. Maloo has been awarded REX Karam- Veer Chakra. He became the 2041 Antarctic Youth Ambassador from India.

(Inputs from PTI)

Diabetes: Manage high blood sugar level by consuming these things empty stomach in morning
In pics: Khushi Kapoor, Orhan Awatramani attend Atif Aslam concert in Dubai
Raveena Tandon gives royal vibes in new pics with Rasha Thadani, netizens say 'daughter is giving tough competition'
Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari give fashion goals at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch
Inside photos of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Isha Ambani’s super luxurious homes
