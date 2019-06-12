Minority leaders endorse PM's sentiment on vote bank politics

In an appreciation letter, a group of minority leaders from different walks of life has endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on May 26 wherein he stated, "The way the poor have been cheated, minorities have been deceived too. It would have been good if their education and their health had been in the focus, but minorities have been made to live in fear of those who believed in vote bank politics." He had also said that he expected people to be able to dent that deception. "We have to earn their trust," he added.

In the letter, signed by 18 eminent personalities from the minority communities, including General Secretary of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, Mehmood Madani, they have endorsed the sentiment and claimed that they are committed to the initiatives announced by him.

The community leaders also thanked the Prime Minister for making it a point to mention that the freedom struggle of 1857 was a common endeavour of all the communities. They also communicated that skill development, education, healthcare and protection under the law from hooligans were their top priorities.

The letter added that education and health are two sectors that are crucial to bring minorities into the mainstream and to make them fully productive that will help them to realise their dream of turning India into the third largest economy of the world.

The letter states," We are a group of concerned citizens who have contributed in the educational, social and cultural development of the community and country. We assure you of our utmost cooperation in the fulfillment of the above goals and we offer our services to enable your honour to take the community into confidence for suitable measures you may propose to take on above suggestions."

The outreach is significant as the Opposition has claimed that the BJP will never be able to bridge the trust deficit between them and the minority communities.

— Zee Media Newsroom