Meet Yogiraj Arun, Karnataka sculptor whose Ram Lalla idol to be installed in Ayodhya on January 22

Headlines

New Hyundai Creta 2024 bookings open at Rs 25000, to launch in India on…

'Deeply shocked': Jr NTR reacts upon return to India from Japan hours after island nation is hit by earthquakes, tsunami

Meet doctorate vegetable seller, he has 4 Master's degree, left his job as...

Zomato food delivery to cost more now, after getting Rs 9700000 tips on New Year’s Eve platform hikes…

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth make their relationship Insta official, fans react to couple's latest pic: 'Perfect ones'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

New Hyundai Creta 2024 bookings open at Rs 25000, to launch in India on…

'Deeply shocked': Jr NTR reacts upon return to India from Japan hours after island nation is hit by earthquakes, tsunami

Meet Kapoor family's first superstar, started as extra, did negative roles, later gave highest grossing Indian film ever

9 nutritious alternatives to rice

5 Indian legends who never scored a Test century in South Africa

9 varieties of chocolate

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Massive bronze statue of Shakira unveiled at her hometown in Columbia

JN.1 variant prevention: How to keep your children safe? | COVID -19 news

Ayodhya's newly built airport to be named after Maharishi Valmiki | Ram Temple Ayodhya

'Deeply shocked': Jr NTR reacts upon return to India from Japan hours after island nation is hit by earthquakes, tsunami

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth make their relationship Insta official, fans react to couple's latest pic: 'Perfect ones'

Meet Kapoor family's first superstar, started as extra, did negative roles, later gave highest grossing Indian film ever

HomeIndia

India

Meet Yogiraj Arun, Karnataka sculptor whose Ram Lalla idol to be installed in Ayodhya on January 22

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 12:31 PM IST

article-main
Karnataka based sc ulptor Yogiraj Arun (Pic: Pralhad Joshi)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Union minister Pralhad Joshi stated on Monday that the monumental Ram temple will be adored by the image carved by renowned Karnataka sculptor Arun Yogiraj, days after the idol of Lord Ram Lalla for "Pran Pratishtha" (consecration) was finalised by the temple trust in Ayodhya.

With Karnataka home to a grand Hanuman temple and believed to be the birthplace of the deity, Joshi termed the selection of the idol shaped by a sculptor from the state for the Ram Temple as an "example of Rama-Hanuman's inextricable relationship".

"Where Rama is, there is Hanuman, The selection of the idol for the Prana Pratishtapana of Lord Rama in Ayodhya has been finalised. A renowned sculptor of our country, our proud Mr@yogiraj_arun, the idol of Lord Rama carved by him will be installed in Ayodhya," the Union Minister posted from his official handle on X on Monday.

"This is another example of Rama-Hanuman's inextricable relationship. There is no mistaking that this is an important service to Ramlallani from Karnataka, the land of Hanuman," Joshi added in his post.

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI on Monday, Saraswathi, the mother of Yogiraj, said, "This is the happiest moment for us. I wanted to see him carving and giving shape to Ram Lalla but he said he'd take me for a sighting of the idol on the last day. So, I would finally be able to set my eyes on the idol on the day of its grand installation at the Ram Temple."

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra is the trust entrusted with the construction and management of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Designs by three sculptors were under consideration by the Trust. Among the figures being considered for the grand installation inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple was a 51-inch-tall idol, depicting a five-year-old 'Ram Lalla'.

Earlier, speaking on the selection criteria of the idol of Ram Lalla, the secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Champat Rai, told ANI, "The one, which in the estimation of the Trust, has the most divine look about it and bears a distinct impression of Ram Lalla, would be selected for Pran Pratishtha."

Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which is expected to be attended by thousands of dignitaries and people from all sections of society.

About Yogiraj Arun

Yogiraj Arun belongs to a family of renowned sculptors. His grandfather, Basavanna Shilpi, was patronised by the King of erstwhile Mysore princely state. 

Yogiraj's 30-feet statue of Subhash Chandra Bose was installed behind the Amar Jawan Jyoti behind the India Gate. 

(with inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shubman Gill reflects on handwritten New Year resolution, highlights achievements and lessons of 2023

ISRO heralds 2024 with satellite to study black holes in space, here's everything you need to know

How to recreate Alia Bhatt's strawberry makeup look? Follow these 5 tips

WhatsApp's free storage on Google Drive will end soon, know alternatives and what you can do

Meet IAS officer who once studied under lanterns, went on to crack UPSC exam without coaching; secured AIR...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE