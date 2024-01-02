Meet Yogiraj Arun, Karnataka sculptor whose Ram Lalla idol to be installed in Ayodhya on January 22

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi stated on Monday that the monumental Ram temple will be adored by the image carved by renowned Karnataka sculptor Arun Yogiraj, days after the idol of Lord Ram Lalla for "Pran Pratishtha" (consecration) was finalised by the temple trust in Ayodhya.

With Karnataka home to a grand Hanuman temple and believed to be the birthplace of the deity, Joshi termed the selection of the idol shaped by a sculptor from the state for the Ram Temple as an "example of Rama-Hanuman's inextricable relationship".

"Where Rama is, there is Hanuman, The selection of the idol for the Prana Pratishtapana of Lord Rama in Ayodhya has been finalised. A renowned sculptor of our country, our proud Mr@yogiraj_arun, the idol of Lord Rama carved by him will be installed in Ayodhya," the Union Minister posted from his official handle on X on Monday.

"This is another example of Rama-Hanuman's inextricable relationship. There is no mistaking that this is an important service to Ramlallani from Karnataka, the land of Hanuman," Joshi added in his post.

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI on Monday, Saraswathi, the mother of Yogiraj, said, "This is the happiest moment for us. I wanted to see him carving and giving shape to Ram Lalla but he said he'd take me for a sighting of the idol on the last day. So, I would finally be able to set my eyes on the idol on the day of its grand installation at the Ram Temple."

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra is the trust entrusted with the construction and management of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Designs by three sculptors were under consideration by the Trust. Among the figures being considered for the grand installation inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple was a 51-inch-tall idol, depicting a five-year-old 'Ram Lalla'.

Earlier, speaking on the selection criteria of the idol of Ram Lalla, the secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Champat Rai, told ANI, "The one, which in the estimation of the Trust, has the most divine look about it and bears a distinct impression of Ram Lalla, would be selected for Pran Pratishtha."

Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which is expected to be attended by thousands of dignitaries and people from all sections of society.

About Yogiraj Arun

Yogiraj Arun belongs to a family of renowned sculptors. His grandfather, Basavanna Shilpi, was patronised by the King of erstwhile Mysore princely state.

Yogiraj's 30-feet statue of Subhash Chandra Bose was installed behind the Amar Jawan Jyoti behind the India Gate.

(with inputs from ANI)