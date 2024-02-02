Meet woman who is first Lt General to command Lucknow's Army medical college

The Army Medical Corps Centre and College in Lucknow now has its first female commandant, Lieutenant General Kavita Sahai, who was appointed on Thursday.

Sahai was an additional DGAFMS (HR) at the Director General Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS) office in New Delhi prior to her current position. She was commissioned on December 30, 1986, and graduated from Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune. She graduated from AFMC, Pune, with an MD in pathology in 1994 and a DNB in pathology in 1997.

Lt Gen Sahai has served in the military for 37 years. During that time, she has held a number of significant administrative and staff positions, including HOD and Professor in the lab medicine department at Base Hospital, Delhi Cantt; Professor in the pathology department at AFMC; and HOD and Professor in the lab medicine department at Army Hospital (research and referral) in New Delhi.

More than 100 of Sahai's writings have been published in both domestic and international journals. She received the Sena Medal this year on Republic Day, the VSM in 2018, and the Chief of Army Staff Commendation in 2008 and 2012 for her exceptional and meritorious service and ability to perform with distinction in a variety of fields. Maj Gen Rajesh Sahai, AVSM, SM (Retd) is the spouse of the general officer.