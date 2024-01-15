Meet woman who donated her land worth Rs 7 crore for government school expansion, she is from...

MK Stalin, announced on Sunday that a woman from Kodikkulam in Madurai would receive the chief minister's award on Republic Day

The chief minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, announced on Sunday that a woman from Kodikkulam in Madurai would receive the chief minister's award on Republic Day for giving her more than Rs 7 crore worth of land to expand a government school.

Stalin took Twitter and penned, "Thousands of students will benefit from Ayi Puranam Ammal's donation. Ayi Ammal, who is a symbol of the Tamil community that values education and teaching as the highest virtue, will be honoured with a special award from the Chief Minister on behalf of the government on the upcoming Republic Day."

When Ayi Puranam Ammal, a clerk at a nationalised bank, discovered that a government school near Otthakadai in Kodikkulam needed land to be converted into a higher secondary school, she went to the land registrar and registered the land in the school's name. She then handed over the documents for the over-one-acre property to the Chief Education Officer.

Su Venkatesan, MP for Madurai, visited Kodikkulam and met with her on January 11.

The MP said,“There are many who only wish to take, but only a few who wish to give. It is our duty to celebrate such a person who wishes to give when we find one."