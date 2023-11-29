Headlines

Meet Uttarkashi tunnel rescue operation 'hero', Munna Qureshi, who came from Delhi to free 41 workers

Munna Qureshi, 29, is a rat-hole miner employed by a trenchless engineering services company in Delhi that cleans water and sewer systems.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 08:12 AM IST

The Uttarkashi tunnel collapsed on November 12, 2023, and trapped 41 workers inside. After 17 days of rigorous drilling and work, the rescue mission in the Silkyrara tunnel finally reached a victorious conclusion on Wednesday, November 28, 2023, and freed all 41 labourers healthily. The rescuers were hailed for their unwavering perseverance and hard work. Prime Minister Modi praised the spirit of everyone participating in the rescue effort and stated that everyone on the mission set a remarkable example of cooperation and humanity. 

Even though the rat-hole miners completed the final mile of the Uttarakhand tunnel 24/7, numerous government agencies with massive forces were stationed in the uncertain terrain. Munna Qureshi, who reached the workers first, has been acclaimed as the operation's hero.

Who is Munna Qureshi?
Munna Qureshi, 29, is a rat-hole miner employed by a trenchless engineering services company in Delhi that cleans water and sewer systems. To clear the final 12 meters of debris, dozens of rat-hole miners were brought to Uttarakhand on Monday, including him.

The US-made auger equipment was pulled out of the tunnel after it malfunctioned, and rat-hole miners were the last line of defence in the rescue effort. The practice of "rat-hole mining," which involves excavating small holes to collect coal, was outlawed in 2014 due to its lack of scientific validity. But it turned the tide of Uttarkashi tunnel operations and freed the workers safe and sound from the tunnel. 

Munna Qureshi reported that he saw the 41 stranded workers on Tuesday night after he dislodged the final rock. "They hugged me, cheered in applause and thanked me profusely," he said. 

Monu Kumar, Wakeel Khan, Feroz, Parsadi Lodhi, and Vipin Rajout were the other rat-hole miners who made it to the trapped workers following the challenging operation. he miners were boosted by the jubilant guys who had been waiting for a breakthrough from the other side for a long time.

"They gave me almonds," one of the miners said. The miners remained there for some time before the NDRF arrived to rescue the men. 

