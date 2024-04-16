Twitter
Meet Ruhani, who got AIR 5 in UPSC CSE 2023, she is from...

The first spot in the 2022-23 UPSC CSE final exams was bagged by Aditya Srivastava who secured an All India Rank 1 followed by Animesh Pradhan who secured the second rank.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Apr 16, 2024, 05:05 PM IST

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2023. Candidates can check their results on the official website of the commission, upsc.gov.in.

Gurugram (Haryana) Girl Ruhani has cracked UPSC with AIR 5. She has completed her graduation in economics from St. Stephen's, Delhi University. She completed her Master's in economics from IGNOU. She then joined the Indian Economics Service and worked for three years. She was posted at NITI Ayog for 2 years. Later she joined the Indian Police Service. 

Aditya Srivasatava has topped the prestigious examination, followed by Animesh Pradhan, Donuru Ananya Reddy, P K Sidharth Ramkumar, and Ruhani in the top five candidates in the list.

The Civil Services Exam is conducted every year in three stages -- preliminary, main, and interview -- by the UPSC to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

