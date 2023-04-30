Meet Rekha Singh, wife of Galwan hero Lance Naik Deepak Singh who is following her husband’s footsteps

Rekha Singh, wife of Galwan martyr Lance Naik Deepak Singh (Photo - Twitter)

After Indian Army Lance Naik Deepak Singh lost his life during the Galwan clash between India and China, his widow Rekha Singh decided to seek inspiration from her husband and follow in his footsteps to join the Indian Army and make the nation proud.

Rekha Singh, who lost her husband during the violent Galwan clashes three years ago, has now completed her training as a Lieutenant of the Indian Army, all ready to join the defence forces just like her martyr husband Deepak Singh.

Rekha Singh joined the Indian Army on Saturday after completing her training as a Lieutenant at the Chennai-based Officers Training Academy (OTA). As she assumes charge as a Lieutenant of the Indian Army, she continues to make her husband proud.

Lieutenant Rekha Singh has been posted on the frontlines of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, which is where her husband Lance Naik Deepak Singh was posted when he lost his life during the 2020 Galwan clashes.

The Indian Army took to Twitter to announce, “Woman Cadet Rekha Singh, wife of Late Naik (Nursing Assistant) Deepak Singh, Vir Chakra (Posthumous) got commissioned into the Indian Army after completing her training from the OTA in Chennai. Naik Deepak made the supreme sacrifice during the Galwan Clashes.”

Lieutenant Rekha Singh was married to Indian Army Lance Naik Deepak Singh in 2019. She has become a Lieutenant at the age of 24 and belongs from the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh. Rekha Singh had lost her husband just one year after her marriage.

Late Naik Deepak Singh was one of the Galwan heroes who had lost his life during the 2020 India-China skirmish while tending to his fellow Indian Army jawans and providing them medical aid despite being critically injured himself.

Not only did Indian Army jawan Deepak Singh save 30 lives during the Galwan clashes, but he was also providing medical aid to both Indian and Chinese soldiers when a rock fell on him and took his life.

