Meet 'Nariyal Amma', chosen for Padma Shri for organic coconut farming, she is from...

In this remarkable journey from a remote village to national recognition, she has become a symbol of resilience, innovation, and sustainable farming practices.

Shivam Verma

Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 04:24 PM IST

In a remote corner of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a 67-year-old woman has become the prime example of inspiration with her groundbreaking contributions to organic coconut plantation. Kamachi Chellammal, also known as ‘Nariyal Amma,’ has been honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri award for her outstanding efforts in transforming traditional farming.

Hailing from Rangachang in South Andaman, Chellammal shared her innovative techniques that have revolutionised coconut cultivation. Utilising coconut leaves and husks as mulching, she preserves soil moisture during the post-rainy season. This not only minimises moisture loss but also tackles weed population, fostering a healthier coconut plantation.

Chellammal's commitment to sustainable farming extends to Integrated Pest Management, where she replaces harmful chemicals with ‘trap plants’ to disrupt the natural mating cycle of pests. This strategic approach has proven effective in controlling pest populations and ensuring the well-being of her crops.

Embracing multi-species cropping on her 10-acre land, Chellammal diversified her cultivation with plants like elephant foot yam, banana, groundnut, pineapple, sweet potato, green chilly, tube rose, gladiolus, marigold, and green vegetables. This integrated farming system not only overcame challenges posed by low coconut market prices but also increased revenue.

Her journey hasn't been solitary; Chellammal has actively encouraged fellow farmers to embrace organic practices, contributing to a larger movement towards sustainable agriculture.

Upon receiving the Padma Shri award, Chellammal initially thought it was a prank due to her remote location. However, her dedication to farming and sustainable practices has not gone unnoticed. Expressing gratitude, she sees the award as a recognition of the untiring efforts put into making a difference, according to PTI.

Chellammal's son, Ramachandran, who supports her in farming, sees a new opportunity on the horizon. They plan to promote agro-tourism, showcasing their diverse crops, spice gardens, and fish farming to not only locals and students but also tourists.

In this remarkable journey from a remote village to national recognition, Kamachi Chellammal has become a symbol of resilience, innovation, and sustainable farming practices, inspiring a new generation of farmers and enthusiasts alike.

 

