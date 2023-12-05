Headlines

Meet IITian, who left high-paying job to appear for UPSC exam, became IAS officer with AIR...

'Vulgar and disgusting': Netizens slam Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel for their on-screen kiss in Bigg Boss 17

Get fast and effective pain relief with premium tens machines on Amazon

Grab the latest offers on Mobile Holder exclusively on Amazon

Meet Indian, who at 41 became first woman to skydive over Mount Everest, North and South Pole, 7 continents, now aims..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IITian, who left high-paying job to appear for UPSC exam, became IAS officer with AIR...

'Vulgar and disgusting': Netizens slam Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel for their on-screen kiss in Bigg Boss 17

Get fast and effective pain relief with premium tens machines on Amazon

Fastest 5000 runs in ODI by Indian batters

Benefits of ghee in winter

Fitness secrets of MS Dhoni

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Cyclone Michaung updates : 5 dead as Chennai witnesses worst rain in 70-80 years

Indian air force plane crashes in Telangana, 2 pilots dead! | air force aircraft crash

AUS vs PAK: Mitchell Johnson is against David Warner's 'farewell test' vs Pakistan in this january

'Vulgar and disgusting': Netizens slam Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel for their on-screen kiss in Bigg Boss 17

Meet actress who ran away from home, got pregnant before marriage, was married twice, her husband is...

Longest-running Indian film post-pandemic was in theatres for 6 months, made in Rs 20 cr, beat RRR, KGF, Pathaan, Jawan

HomeIndia

India

Meet Indian, who at 41 became first woman to skydive over Mount Everest, North and South Pole, 7 continents, now aims..

"I performed the Best jump of my life from 21,500ft in front of Mount Everest and landed at the highest altitude at Kalapatthar 17,444ft /5,317m. I accomplished the highest altitude skydiving landing done by a woman," she said.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 01:16 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Women are beating boundaries in every sphere of life and are proving that the sky is the limit. One such woman who is at the ‘top of the world’ literally is Shital Mahajan, a Padma Shri recipient and a holder of several skydiving records, who recently at 41 years of age, scripted history by became the first woman to skydive in front of Mt. Everest, the highest peak in the world.

"I performed the Best jump of my life from 21,500ft in front of Mount Everest and landed at the highest altitude at Kalapatthar 17,444ft /5,317m. I accomplished the highest altitude skydiving landing done by a woman. Along with 2 another National record of the First Indian woman to skydive in front of Mount Everest at Kalapatthar and the Highest altitude skydiving landing done by a woman," she said in a social media post.

With this, Mahajan now holds the remarkable feat of being the first woman in the World to skydive over three poles of the World - the North pole, the South Pole, and Mount Everest, and seven continents, and that of highest altitude skydiving landing by a woman, among numerous other records.

She shared that she has been preparing for this arduous task for the last 16 years. "Globally there is a three-pole challenge, in 2004 and 2006 I was the first woman to perform a free fall jump in the South and North Pole. Mt Everest is the third pole and from December 2022 I was planning to attempt it," she said.

She added that a budget of over Rs 65 lakh for the dive was a huge deterrent, so she cold-called and approached over 200 companies. She received a few sponsorships, out of which the Reliance Foundation formed a major part, and she put in 20% from herself.

In her recent quest at Everest, Mahajan completed four parachute jumps within three days, thus showcasing her unwavering determination, strength and courage. Her journey began on November 11 with an initial leap from 5,000 feet AGL (Above Ground Level) taking her to an altitude of 17,500 feet, successfully landing at 12,500 feet at Syangboche airport along with legendary skydiver Wendy Smith from New Zealand, who was her instructor in the aircraft.

Thereafter, on November 12, She completed a flag jump at Syangboche airport from 8,000 feet, while waving the Indian flag along with skydivers Wendy Elizabeth Smith and Nadia Solovyeva. T, and accomplished the national feat for the highest flag Skydiving landing by a woman.

Then on November 13, she skydived at Amadablam mountain base camp from a jaw-dropping height of 23,000 feet, landing at an elevation of 15,091 feet. 

Mahajan’s immense passion could not be hindered even after getting married and having her twins. When her kids became a year old, she returned to skydiving along with her husband, completing 57 jumps together and becoming the first Indian civilian couple to do skydiving together. 

The skydiving world record holder is now eyeing for more records. Mahajan is in talks with ISRO to become the first Indian to do space diving. "So many men have attempted space diving and if an Indian is attempting that, then why shouldn't it be a woman?,"she said. “My dream is also to lead the Indian team for the Championships in 2025,” she added.

The amazing achiever further inspired youth to take up air sports. "Dreams do come true if you want to achieve anything. Youngsters should experience the fear of air sports, until you don't try it you'll never know," she said.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Animal box office collection day 4: Ranbir Kapoor film beats Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2’s first Monday hauls despite drop

'Results disappointing but...': BRS leader KT Rama Rao reacts after Congress takes lead in Telangana Assembly elections

Grab the best toasters from brands on Amazon

Woman's inspiring push-up challenge with soldier in snowy terrain goes viral, watch

Israel not giving up on women hostages held by Hamas: US

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE