Meet Indian, who at 41 became first woman to skydive over Mount Everest, North and South Pole, 7 continents, now aims..

Women are beating boundaries in every sphere of life and are proving that the sky is the limit. One such woman who is at the ‘top of the world’ literally is Shital Mahajan, a Padma Shri recipient and a holder of several skydiving records, who recently at 41 years of age, scripted history by became the first woman to skydive in front of Mt. Everest, the highest peak in the world.

"I performed the Best jump of my life from 21,500ft in front of Mount Everest and landed at the highest altitude at Kalapatthar 17,444ft /5,317m. I accomplished the highest altitude skydiving landing done by a woman. Along with 2 another National record of the First Indian woman to skydive in front of Mount Everest at Kalapatthar and the Highest altitude skydiving landing done by a woman," she said in a social media post.

With this, Mahajan now holds the remarkable feat of being the first woman in the World to skydive over three poles of the World - the North pole, the South Pole, and Mount Everest, and seven continents, and that of highest altitude skydiving landing by a woman, among numerous other records.

She shared that she has been preparing for this arduous task for the last 16 years. "Globally there is a three-pole challenge, in 2004 and 2006 I was the first woman to perform a free fall jump in the South and North Pole. Mt Everest is the third pole and from December 2022 I was planning to attempt it," she said.

She added that a budget of over Rs 65 lakh for the dive was a huge deterrent, so she cold-called and approached over 200 companies. She received a few sponsorships, out of which the Reliance Foundation formed a major part, and she put in 20% from herself.

In her recent quest at Everest, Mahajan completed four parachute jumps within three days, thus showcasing her unwavering determination, strength and courage. Her journey began on November 11 with an initial leap from 5,000 feet AGL (Above Ground Level) taking her to an altitude of 17,500 feet, successfully landing at 12,500 feet at Syangboche airport along with legendary skydiver Wendy Smith from New Zealand, who was her instructor in the aircraft.

Thereafter, on November 12, She completed a flag jump at Syangboche airport from 8,000 feet, while waving the Indian flag along with skydivers Wendy Elizabeth Smith and Nadia Solovyeva. T, and accomplished the national feat for the highest flag Skydiving landing by a woman.

Then on November 13, she skydived at Amadablam mountain base camp from a jaw-dropping height of 23,000 feet, landing at an elevation of 15,091 feet.

Mahajan’s immense passion could not be hindered even after getting married and having her twins. When her kids became a year old, she returned to skydiving along with her husband, completing 57 jumps together and becoming the first Indian civilian couple to do skydiving together.

The skydiving world record holder is now eyeing for more records. Mahajan is in talks with ISRO to become the first Indian to do space diving. "So many men have attempted space diving and if an Indian is attempting that, then why shouldn't it be a woman?,"she said. “My dream is also to lead the Indian team for the Championships in 2025,” she added.

The amazing achiever further inspired youth to take up air sports. "Dreams do come true if you want to achieve anything. Youngsters should experience the fear of air sports, until you don't try it you'll never know," she said.