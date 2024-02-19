Meet Indian ‘genius’ four-month-old baby who has created a world record with her exceptional talent; watch viral video

We are talking about baby girl Kaivalaya, a four-month-old baby in Andhra Pradesh's Nadigama who has created history by being registered in Noble Book of World Records.

Some people are born as a genius, and this saying was proved true by an Indian baby who possesses some extraordinary skills and talent.

We are talking about baby girl Kaivalaya, a four-month-old baby in Andhra Pradesh's Nadigama who has created history by being registered in Noble Book of World Records. She can identify 120 different things, from birds and vegetables to animals and also photographs, underlining her exceptional god-gifted talent and cognitive abilities, reported India Today.

Kaivalya has been acknowledged with the title of "World's first four months baby to identify 100+ flashcards". In a viral video, she was able to recognise and identify 120 flashcards which contained 12 flowers, 27 fruits, 27 vegetables, 27 animals and 27 birds. The world record was created on February 3, 2024.

Kaivalya's ability was observed by her mother, Hema. The baby's family recorded a video reflecting her abilities and sent it to Noble World Records.

4-Month-Old Baby Sets #WorldRecord



Kaivalya, a 4month-old baby from Andhra Pradesh, achieves a remarkable feat by recognizing 120 types of pictures, including birds, vegetables, & animals. Kaivalya's talent acknowledged by Noble World Records highlights early cognitive abilities pic.twitter.com/sTp1Z3IE3d — Informed Alerts (@InformedAlerts) February 17, 2024

The team at Noble World Records analysed the video and tested Kaivalya's extraordinary talent. They rewarded her with a special certificate, making her a world record holder merely at four months old.

A video of Kaivalya with her family, posing with a recognition medal, is going viral on social media.

The baby's parents are overwhelmed by this recognition and achievement. They thanked everyone for their appreciation and hoped that Kaivalya's story would inspire other parents to value the exceptional talent of their children and motivate them.