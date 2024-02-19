Twitter
Headlines

Meet Indian ‘genius’ four-month-old baby who has created a world record with her exceptional talent; watch viral video

Get ready for threads of innovation: Bharat Tex 2024 opens its doors on February 26

Chandigarh Mayoral Polls: SC seeks ballot papers, video of counting day for perusal

What is sickle cell anemia? Know its causes, types, symptoms and treatment

This man, an Indian, plans to end Amazon, Flipkart monopoly in ecommerce, know how

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Indian ‘genius’ four-month-old baby who has created a world record with her exceptional talent; watch viral video

Get ready for threads of innovation: Bharat Tex 2024 opens its doors on February 26

What is sickle cell anemia? Know its causes, types, symptoms and treatment

7 Indian origin cricketers who play for other countries

Batters with most runs for SRH in IPL history

Superfoods that relieve stress and anxiety instantly

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

EAM S Jaishankar's ‘Smart’ Reply On India-Russia Relations Leaves Antony Blinken Smiling In Munich

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4 Highlights: Jaiswal, Jadeja Shine As India Beat England By 434 Runs

Watch! IAF's Rafale Roars Through The Sky Of Pokhran | Exercise Vayu Shakti-24

Matthew Perry to be honored at TV awards after academy faces backlash, confirms BAFTA

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

Yodha teaser: Sidharth Malhotra leads rescue mission with Disha Patani, Raashii Khanna, fights hijackers mid-air

HomeIndia

India

Meet Indian ‘genius’ four-month-old baby who has created a world record with her exceptional talent; watch viral video

We are talking about baby girl Kaivalaya, a four-month-old baby in Andhra Pradesh's Nadigama who has created history by being registered in Noble Book of World Records.

article-main

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 07:54 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Some people are born as a genius, and this saying was proved true by an Indian baby who possesses some extraordinary skills and talent.

We are talking about baby girl Kaivalaya, a four-month-old baby in Andhra Pradesh's Nadigama who has created history by being registered in Noble Book of World Records. She can identify 120 different things, from birds and vegetables to animals and also photographs, underlining her exceptional god-gifted talent and cognitive abilities, reported India Today.

Kaivalya has been acknowledged with the title of "World's first four months baby to identify 100+ flashcards". In a viral video, she was able to recognise and identify 120 flashcards which contained 12 flowers, 27 fruits, 27 vegetables, 27 animals and 27 birds. The world record was created on February 3, 2024.

Kaivalya's ability was observed by her mother, Hema. The baby's family recorded a video reflecting her abilities and sent it to Noble World Records.

The team at Noble World Records analysed the video and tested Kaivalya's extraordinary talent. They rewarded her with a special certificate, making her a world record holder merely at four months old.

A video of Kaivalya with her family, posing with a recognition medal, is going viral on social media.

The baby's parents are overwhelmed by this recognition and achievement. They thanked everyone for their appreciation and hoped that Kaivalya's story would inspire other parents to value the exceptional talent of their children and motivate them.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    'Invalid and false claims': Rajkumar Santoshi granted bail, lawyer says 'prosecution itself has...'

    CCI gives clean chit to INSCO in Hindustan National Glass case

    Suhani Bhatnagar, who played young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan’s Dangal, dies at 19

    Meet man who once borrowed money for studies, made 500 employees crorepati in his Rs 95000 crore firm, his business is..

    Good news for flat buyers in Noida, Greater Noida, registry camps to be set up soon; check details

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

    In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

    Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

    5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

    Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE