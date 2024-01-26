Meet India’s first woman elephant mahout honoured with Padma Shri, also known as..

Twitter
Headlines

Gyanvapi mosque security heightened post ASI report release

From 7 dollars in his pocket to biggest Hollywood star: Read the unbelievable story of Dwayne Johnson

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter mission ends after suffering rotor damage

This film with no villain, fights was rejected by Aamir, Ranveer, Hrithik, Akshay; became superhit, minted Rs 168 crore

Meet woman who led all women contingent of Armed Forces Medical Services during Republic Day 2024 parade

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gyanvapi mosque security heightened post ASI report release

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter mission ends after suffering rotor damage

This film with no villain, fights was rejected by Aamir, Ranveer, Hrithik, Akshay; became superhit, minted Rs 168 crore

10 Calcium-rich dry fruits for healthy bones

Meet Bigg Boss 17's Abhishek Kumar, lost 4 million followers on TikTok, fought depression, slapped..

Republic Day 2024: ​5 bikes used by Indian Army

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

Virat Kohli Scripts History, Wins 4th ICC Men's ODI Cricketer Of The Year Award | ICC Awards 2023

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: India Beats England In Their Own Game, Jaiswal Plays Bazball

Oscar Nomination 2024: Oppenheimer And Barbie Lead List; Check Full List Here | 96th Academy Awards

This film with no villain, fights was rejected by Aamir, Ranveer, Hrithik, Akshay; became superhit, minted Rs 168 crore

From Ranbir's Animal to Hrithik-Deepika's Fighter: Eric Pillai continues his sonic mastery!

Rohit Shetty bashes Munawar Faruqui, calls him non deserving in Bigg Boss 17: ‘Aap itne boring…’

HomeIndia

India

Meet India’s first woman elephant mahout honoured with Padma Shri, also known as..

At the age of 14, She was introduced to the field of elephant management by her late father Prakritish Chandra Barua.

article-main

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 02:05 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Padma Awards 2024 were announced on Republic Day eve, Thursday. For this year, the President has approved the conferment of 132 Padma Awards, including 2 duo cases (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one).

The list also comprises 5 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 110 Padma Shri Awards. 30 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 8 honorees from the category of Foreigners/ NRI/ PIO/ OCI and 9 Posthumous awardees.

The list includes several unsung heroes who have made a remarkable impact on society. Parbati Baruah also known as 'Hasti Kanya' was named among the several recipients. She is an Assamese native who is currently 67 years old. She gained fame as the first female elephant mahout in India. She received the Padma Shri award in recognition of her work in animal conservation and dispelling preconceptions to make a name for woman in a field that has historically been dominated by men.

She is from Gauripur. Elephants are nothing new to her. She was raised by Assamese zamindars who have a centuries-old bond with elephants, and she played with them as a little girl. Her father Prakritesh Barua is a highly recognised authority on elephants throughout the world.

Her family had been involved in the capture and sale of elephants until the government outlawed the practice. It is reported that the royal families of Bhutan, Cooch Behar, and Jaipur were among her family's clients.

Assamese royalty was Parbati Baruah's birth family. In the past, wealthy households used to display their status by owning an elephant. Beyond that, though, Parbati spent much of her time domesticating and teaching elephants because she had a strong bond with them. Her late father Prakritish Chandra Barua introduced her to the area of elephant care when she was fourteen years old. Forty elephants belonged to the royal family.

Baruah participated in numerous initiatives that enhanced the living circumstances for elephants. At the age of 14, she successfully tamed her first elephant in the Kochugaon forest in Assam. Between 1975 and 1978, she independently tamed fourteen wild elephants in the woods of North Bengal (Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling) and Assam (Darrang and Kochugaon). She even assisted in tending to and nursing the recently tamed elephants on behalf of the forest officers.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Fighter review: Sid Anand marries Gadar's chest-thumping nationalism with Top Gun's slick action, Hrithik Roshan shines

ICC honours Zimbabwe with Spirit of Cricket Award 2023 for this heartwarming on-field gesture - Watch

Laapataa Ladies trailer: Two young brides lost on train lead to hilarious misadventures in Kiran Rao's comeback film

Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio partners with OnePlus, announces launch of new 5G…

WWE’s Vince McMahon accused of rape, sex trafficking by former employee

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE