Meet IAS Shraddha Gome, who topped 10th, 12th, law school cracked UPSC in 1st attempt, secured AIR...

Know the inspiring story of IAS Shraddha Gome who aced almost every exam that came her way and set an example extremely high.

Yes, it is true that the UPSC Civil Services exam is the toughest recruitment exam in the world, but it is also true that many have cracked the exam and have set high benchmarks. IAS Shradha Gome is one such candidate whose achievements are an example for many.

IAS Shraddha Gome, a resident of Indore, Madhya Pradesh was always a bright student. She topped both matriculation and intermediate exams. A school, Shraddha decided to take up Law for higher studies and appeared for the CLAT exam.

Topped the all-India law entrance exam and secured a seat at the prestigious National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in Bangalore.

IAS Shraddha made being the topper so smooth, its like everything she did or does she gives it her all. During her convocation, Shraddha won 13 gold medals. After graduating, Shraddha decided to start the preparation for UPSC.

She went back to Indore to prepare for the IAS entrance exam and started preparations. She took some help from the internet to gather the study material but was otherwise reliable largely on self-study. She would refer to NLSIU notes to prepare for her optional subject Law.

Shraddha appeared for the UPSC CSE in 2021 and cracked the prelims and main at her first attempt. Then, she moved to Delhi to prepare for the interview round and cracked it too. IAS Gome secured an All India Rank 60 at the UPSC CSE.

Now, she has been appointed as the Assistant Collector, Ajmer, Rajasthan. IAS Gome is very popular on social media and has as many as 17.8k followers on Instagram.