Meet India's richest poultry farmer with Rs 12000 crore turnover, started firm with Rs 5000, no IIT, IIM education

B Soundararajan: Their firm, Suguna Foods, works with 40000 farms from more than 15000 villages in 18 states.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 12:11 PM IST

B Soundararajan and GB Sundararajan are two of India's richest poultry farmers. The brothers started their poultry business in 1984 with a modest investment of Rs 5000. Their first poultry farm was in Udumalaipettai, about 72 km from Coimbatore. Nearly four decades later, they have created India's largest poultry business whose annual turnover has crossed Rs 12000 crore.

Their firm, Suguna Foods, works with 40000 farms from more than 15000 villages in 18 states. B Soundararajan is the chairman of the behemoth. His son Vignesh is the managing director of the firm. 

Suguna Foods gets most of its revenue from the southern and eastern part of the country. It is a market leader in broiler chicken and eggs in the market.

Soundararajan began working after finishing school. He started by growing vegetables. After he couldn't make profit out of the enterprise, he started working for an agriculture pump company in Hyderabad. He later returned to join his brother's business. 

Their initial business was to sell chicken feed to farmers. They kept understanding the nitty-gritties of raising chicken. They learnt from the farmers the challenges of growing chicken. They then thought of hiring farmers for chicken contract farming. They started this model with just three farms in 1990.

B Soundararajan and GB Sundararajan provided the farmers with everything they needed to raise chickens. The farmers would then deliver them grown birds in return for money. 

Over the next 7 years, 40 farmers joined them. Their turnover at that time was Rs 7 crore. Suguna Chicken soon became a household name in Tamil Nadu. 

The company later started to provide these farmers technical expertise to grow produce in a healthy way. 

The farmers are paid for growing chickens. The unique payment model is per kilogram.

The company also pays a minimum growing charge even in case of poor performance. Farmers get a minimum growing charge every two months.

The farming business contributes to over 80 percent of their business. These products are sold to markets that sell meat, fish and other produce. It also produces animal feeds. 

In FY 2021, their turnover was Rs 9,155.04 crore. In FY 2020, their turnover was Rs 8739 crore. 

In FY 2021, their profit was Rs 358.89 crore.

