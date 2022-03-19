Meet Harbhajan Singh ETO, AAP MLA from Jandiala, set to take oath as Punjab minister today

As many as 10 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs will take oath as ministers in the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Cabinet at a swearing-in ceremony in Chandigarh today around 11 am.

The leaders who will become a part of the cabinet are Harpal Singh Cheema, Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Vijay Singla, Lal Chand Kataruchak, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Bram Shanker and Harjot Singh Bains.

Who is Harbhajan Singh ETO?

Age: 53 Years Old

Constituency: Jandiala

Education: Masters in Arts (Political Science)

Profession: Advocate

Details:

Harbhajan Singh ETO registered a win from Jandiala by beating Sukhwinder Singh Danny of the Congress.

Harbhajan Singh is a former Excise and Taxation Officer, who left his job to contest the Assembly elections in 2017. He had lost the election from the Jandiala constituency in 2017.