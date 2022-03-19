Meet Dr Baljit Kaur, ophthalmologist-turned-AAP MLA, to be inducted into Punjab Cabinet today

As many as 10 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs will take oath as ministers in the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Cabinet at a swearing-in ceremony in Chandigarh today around 11 am.

The leaders who will become a part of the cabinet are Harpal Singh Cheema, Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Vijay Singla, Lal Chand Kataruchak, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Bram Shanker and Harjot Singh Bains.

Who is Dr Baljit Kaur?

Age: 46 Years Old

Constituency: Malout

Education: MS Ophthalmology in 2010

Profession: Doctor

Details:

A trained ophthalmologist, Baljit Kaur is the daughter of Prof Sadhu Singh, who was the AAP MP from Faridkot from 2014 to 2019. During her posting in Muktsar district, she became a recognised face for her work.

She also has a flair for writing on social issues in journals and penning poetry.

The 46-year-old Ophthalmologist took premature retirement from the Punjab government job in November 2021 to contest her maiden election and she defeated SAD’s former MLA, Harpreet Singh, with a margin of 40,621 votes.

She has total assets worth Rs 1.2 crore as per the affidavit.