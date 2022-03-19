Meet Harpal Singh Cheema, Dirba MLA, set to take oath as minister in Punjab Cabinet

10 AAP MLAs will take oath as ministers in the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Cabinet at a swearing-in ceremony in Chandigarh today.

The leaders who will become a part of the cabinet are Harpal Singh Cheema, Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Vijay Singla, Lal Chand Kataruchak, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Bram Shanker and Harjot Singh Bains. The swearing-in will take place around 11 am today.

Who is Harpal Singh Cheema?

Age: 47 Years Old

Constituency: Dirba

Education: Bachelors of Law

Profession: Advocate and Politician

Details:

Elected as MLA from Dirba Constituency

Elected to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha for the first time in 2017 from Dirba constituency. Served as Member of Committee on Government Assurances of Punjab Vidhan Sabha (2017-18). Also served as Member of Committee on Welfare of SCs, STs & BCs of Punjab Vidhan Sabha (2017-19).

Currently, Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

He joined the Aam Aadmi Party just before the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly election.

In July 2018 he was appointed leader of the opposition of the Punjab Legislative Assembly.