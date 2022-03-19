Headlines

Meet Harpal Singh Cheema, Dirba MLA, set to take oath as minister in Punjab Cabinet

10 AAP MLAs will take oath as ministers in the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Cabinet at a swearing-in ceremony in Chandigarh today.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 19, 2022, 10:12 AM IST

Ten MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will take oath as ministers in the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Cabinet at a swearing-in ceremony in Chandigarh today.

The leaders who will become a part of the cabinet are Harpal Singh Cheema, Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Vijay Singla, Lal Chand Kataruchak, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Bram Shanker and Harjot Singh Bains. The swearing-in will take place around 11 am today.

Who is Harpal Singh Cheema? 

Age: 47 Years Old  

Constituency: Dirba 

Education: Bachelors of Law  

Profession: Advocate and Politician 

Details: 

Elected as MLA from Dirba Constituency 

Elected to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha for the first time in 2017 from Dirba constituency. Served as Member of Committee on Government Assurances of Punjab Vidhan Sabha (2017-18). Also served as Member of Committee on Welfare of SCs, STs & BCs of Punjab Vidhan Sabha (2017-19). 

Read | 10 AAP MLAs to take oath as ministers in Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Cabinet today 

Currently, Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Vidhan Sabha.  

He joined the Aam Aadmi Party just before the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly election. 

In July 2018 he was appointed leader of the opposition of the Punjab Legislative Assembly. 

