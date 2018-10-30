Meet Azhar Maqsusi, who feeds 300-400 people daily in Hyderabad

Once deprived of basic amenities, a man, named Azhar Maqsusi, now provides food to 300-400 people daily at the Gandhi General Hospital and Dabeerpura area in Hyderabad.

"I have faced a lot of struggle in my younger age. My father passed away when I was just four years old. There were many days when my family and I used to sleep hungry. Later I started working and one day I saw a woman struggling for food. So, I purchased food for her. That's the day when I prayed to God to show me a way to help poor people," Maqsusi told ANI.

"I first started distributing free food at Dabeerpura area seven years ago with the money from my pocket and it continued for around three years. Later some people started helping me out by providing groceries. I thought to extend the program and started distributing free food at Gandhi General Hospital four years ago. Three to four hundred people daily eat food at Gandhi Hospital and Dabeerpura area," he added.

Maqsusi has now extended this initiative to other states too.

"I have extended this program to other states like Bengaluru, Raichur, Tandoor, Jharkhand and Assam. In all these places our free food distribution program runs and around 1000-1200 people get free food daily. I want to extend this program even more. I am very much happy and satisfied to help poor people," Maqsusi said.

Jagdeesh, a labourer, said, "Since last one year, I am having food here. On some days I don't get work to do, therefore, at times I don't have money. On those days, I come here for food."