Mangalore University withdraws chapter from textbook after critics allege it justifies extramarital affair

The Mangalore University has withdrawn a chapter 'Maguvina Tandhe' (father of a child) from its official Kannada language textbook 'Nudi Noopura' prescribed for third semester BCom students after it kicked up a row.

The lesson was based on a story written by late Mattara Vittal Hegde.

Some section of students and professors alleged that the lesson portrayed and justified extramartial and illicit relationships as normal.

After the pages of the textbook went viral on social media kicking up a row, the university released a circular saying the lesson 'Maguvina Tandhe' would be withdrawn from the textbook.

However, the university did not mention the reason why the lesson was withdrawn.

There were allegations that few lines in the story reflected that illicit relationship was normal and several persons raised the fear that the story might have adverse impact on the students.

ABVP state vice-president Keshava Bangera said in a statement that the story's content showed that extramarital affairs should be the subject to debate with changing times.

The purpose of including such storyin a degree course should be questioned, he said.

After the controversy, the registrar of the university said in a release that the lesson had been withdrawn. PTI MVG BN

