Man abuses woman security guard at residential society in Greater Noida for not opening gate

Representational Image

On Thursday, a male resident of a Greater Noida residential society allegedly mistreated a female security guard and hurled abuses at her.

Man identified as Ankit Bhati allegedly lost his cool with the newly recruited female security guard. According to reports, the security person "did not open the gate."

The event occurred on Thursday in Zeta-1's Ace Platinum Society in Greater Noida. When the female guard asked him for his flat number, Bhati became upset and started verbally abusing her, news agency IANS reported.

Bhati threatened to beat everyone up when the female guard and those present complained to his behavior.

Veerpal Singh, the society's security chief, asserted that Bhati had misbehaved and assaulted the female guard.

A complaint has been filed on behalf of the woman security guard and the housing society.

Meanwhile, Shrikant Tyagi, a self-described politician who stirred up controversy after being recorded on camera abusing and hitting a woman resident at his Grande Omaxe Society in Noida, was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court on Thursday.

Tyagi was detained last month after reportedly abusing and punching a woman at his society. Tyagi presented himself as a BJP politician. The Noida Police arrested him on August 9 in Meerut.



