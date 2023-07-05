Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Maharashtra weather update: Excessive rainfall to lash Raigad, IMD issues red alert

At 708.4 mm, the district recorded 22.5 per cent of the average annual rainfall (3,148 mm) so far in July.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 10:55 PM IST

Maharashtra weather update: Excessive rainfall to lash Raigad, IMD issues red alert
Maharashtra weather update: Excessive rainfall to lash Raigad, IMD issues red alert | Photo: File (Image for representation)

A red alert has been issued for Raigad district in Maharashtra for July 6, warning of excessive rainfall, officials said on Wednesday. The district has recorded 70 per cent of the average rainfall for June at 459 mm. At 708.4 mm, the district recorded 22.5 per cent of the average annual rainfall (3,148 mm) so far in July.

"The average rainfall in Raigad district for June was 655 mm. This year, the district recorded 70 per cent of the average rainfall at 459 mm. In the first four days of July, 188 mm of rainfall was recorded," officials said.

READ | 'Sher abhi bhi zinda hai': Anil Deshmukh after Ajit Pawar's fiery retirement jibe on Sharad Pawar

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours
Shubman Gill's luxurious lifestyle: Take a look at IPL salary, net worth, expensive properties of GT's ace player
Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment
Shehnaaz Gill feels ‘tiny, humble’, flaunts her colourful braids as she enjoys boat ride at Phi Phi Island in Phuket
Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
WhatsApp working on new feature for group participants
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.