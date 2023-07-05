Maharashtra weather update: Excessive rainfall to lash Raigad, IMD issues red alert | Photo: File (Image for representation)

A red alert has been issued for Raigad district in Maharashtra for July 6, warning of excessive rainfall, officials said on Wednesday. The district has recorded 70 per cent of the average rainfall for June at 459 mm. At 708.4 mm, the district recorded 22.5 per cent of the average annual rainfall (3,148 mm) so far in July.

"The average rainfall in Raigad district for June was 655 mm. This year, the district recorded 70 per cent of the average rainfall at 459 mm. In the first four days of July, 188 mm of rainfall was recorded," officials said.

