'Sher abhi bhi zinda hai': Anil Deshmukh after Ajit Pawar's fiery retirement jibe on Sharad Pawar

The uncle-nephew battle continues after Ajit Pawar parted ways from Uncle Sharad Pawar's National Communist Party (NCP). Taking a jibe at the NCP chief, the new Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar hinted that the NCP chief should now opt for retirement.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar says, "You portrayed me as a villain in front of everyone. I still have deep respect for him (Sharad Pawar)...But you tell me, IAS officers retire at 60...even in politics- BJP leaders retire at 75. You can see the example of LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi...That allows the new generation to rise...You (Sharad Pawar) give us your blessings....The other day, he went to YB Chavan memorial...I have also been there...but you are 83, aren't you going to stop?..Give us your blessings and we will pray that you live a long life."

To this remarks, Sharad Pawar loyalist Anil Deshmukh said, "82 saal ka sher abhi bhi zinda hai."

Defending Sharad Pawar, NCP MLA Rohit Pawar said, "When we entered politics in 2019 and contested the Vidhan Sabha election, Pawar Saheb was 82. Most of us were elected due to him. So, I don't think age matters much."

"It is not as if existing MLAs alone are needed to win election, candidates are needed for it...This incident might give strength to a lot of people. Let's see," he says.

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar has moved to the Election Commission to stake claim to the NCP and its symbol. Ajit Pawar and his supporters have filed over 40 affidavits of MLAs and MPs in his support.

(With inputs from ANI)

