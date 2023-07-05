Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

'Sher abhi bhi zinda hai': Anil Deshmukh after Ajit Pawar's fiery retirement jibe on Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar loyalists come in defence of the NCP chief after nephew Ajit Pawar takes a retirement jibe at him.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 07:37 PM IST

'Sher abhi bhi zinda hai': Anil Deshmukh after Ajit Pawar's fiery retirement jibe on Sharad Pawar
Ajit Pawar takes a dig at NCP chief, loyalists comes to defend| Photo: PTI

The uncle-nephew battle continues after Ajit Pawar parted ways from Uncle Sharad Pawar's National Communist Party (NCP). Taking a jibe at the NCP chief, the new Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar hinted that the NCP chief should now opt for retirement. 

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar says, "You portrayed me as a villain in front of everyone. I still have deep respect for him (Sharad Pawar)...But you tell me, IAS officers retire at 60...even in politics- BJP leaders retire at 75. You can see the example of LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi...That allows the new generation to rise...You (Sharad Pawar) give us your blessings....The other day, he went to YB Chavan memorial...I have also been there...but you are 83, aren't you going to stop?..Give us your blessings and we will pray that you live a long life."

To this remarks, Sharad Pawar loyalist Anil Deshmukh said, "82 saal ka sher abhi bhi zinda hai."

Defending Sharad Pawar, NCP MLA Rohit Pawar said, "When we entered politics in 2019 and contested the Vidhan Sabha election, Pawar Saheb was 82. Most of us were elected due to him. So, I don't think age matters much."

"It is not as if existing MLAs alone are needed to win election, candidates are needed for it...This incident might give strength to a lot of people. Let's see," he says.

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar has moved to the Election Commission to stake claim to the NCP and its symbol. Ajit Pawar and his supporters have filed over 40 affidavits of MLAs and MPs in his support.

(With inputs from ANI)

Read: BJP leaders retire at 75: Ajit Pawar's jibe at 83-year-old Sharad Pawar

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours
Shubman Gill's luxurious lifestyle: Take a look at IPL salary, net worth, expensive properties of GT's ace player
Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment
Shehnaaz Gill feels ‘tiny, humble’, flaunts her colourful braids as she enjoys boat ride at Phi Phi Island in Phuket
Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
WhatsApp working on new feature for group participants
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.