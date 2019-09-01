Maharashtra tops in list of India's 'wettest' places

Another good news for Mumbaikars is that all the lakes supplying water in Mumbai and MMR region have almost 97% water available in them.

As monsoon completes a three month period, Patharpunj a small village located in Patan tehsil of Satara district continues to lead as the wettest place in India by recording 7554 mm of rains followed by the popular hill station Amboli, Sawantwadi (7521mm) since June 1 this year.

Interestingly as per the data gathered and shared by Vagaries of Weather- a group of weather enthusiasts on their popular weather blog, six of the top 15 most wettest places in Maharashtra have received above 7000mm of rains this season.

It has to be noted that in last three months Agumbe in Karnataka, which is also referred to as Cherrapunji of the South received around 5200 mm of rains while Cherrapunji, which has the tag of the wettest place in India recorded 6024 mm since June 1.

As per the blog, Maharashtra’s top 15 wettest place this monsoon are Patharpunj, Patan(7554mm) leads followed by Amboli, Sawantwadi (7521mm), Tamhini, Mulshi (7520mm), Shirgaon, Mulshi (7500), Jor, Wai (7098mm), Davdi, Mulshi (7000mm), Mahabaleshwar (6984mm), Ambone, Mulshi (6630mm), Navaja, Patan (6468mm), Kitwade, Ajara (6377mm), Walwan, Mahabaleshwar (6304mm), Shirgaon, Bhor (6128mm), Dongarwadi, Mulshi (6020mm) Gaganbawda, Kolhapur (5912mm) and Koyana, Patan (5807mm)

Meanwhile, Mumbai, which also has so far recorded good rains saw Santacruz recording 2554mm of rains while Colaba observatory recorded 1875mm of rains.

“Despite the fact that the arrival of monsoon was delayed by almost three weeks, several parts especially the western ghats in the State have received very good rainfall this year. In fact if once has to compare this was the situation in some places in Maharashtra by September in 2018 so we have a month of rains remaining,” shared Rajesh Kapadia who has been in the field of weather forecasting for over three decades.



Good rains during Ganeshutsav

According to weathermen Mumbai, as well as Konkan region, will see the revival of heavy rains from the first week of September during the Ganeshutsav due to a new system that has developed over the Bay of Bengal and will move towards Central India bring in good rainfall.