Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh on alert after cases of new Delta variant AY.4.2 found - Here's what you need to know

The government of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra have issued alerts regarding a new COVID-19 variant that has been detected in people. As per reports, the AY.4.2 variant is a sub-lineage of the Delta variant and seven new cases have already been detected in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city.

As per a report by the Times of India, Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya said that two army officers posted in the Mhow Cantonment were infected with the new mutant.

This came after a report was released by the National Centre of Disease Control (NCDC) that stated that the samples for testing were collected in September. In Maharashtra, the AY.4.2 variant has been detected in 1% of samples.

According to scientists, this new variant is 15 per cent more transmissible than the original Delta variant and it could be more infectious and cause major symptoms.

Things you need to know about the new AY.4.2 variant:

- The new variant has been named as VUI-21OCT-01 by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). The variant has been under tight scrutiny. It is also known as 'Delta Plus'. - The UK has been monitoring the new variant that has been classed as a Variant Under Investigation (VUI) relating to its increased growth rate.

- There is no evidence of AY.4.2 being more deadly than other variants found until now.

- The AY.4.2 consists of two mutations - Y145H and A222V

- Many researchers and scientists think that this variant might be the cause of the surge seen in the UK.