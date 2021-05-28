Maharashtra lockdown news: CM Uddhav Thackeray gives this IMPORTANT update

The lockdown-like restrictions in Maharashtra will continue after June 1 as well but with certain relaxations. The relaxations would be provided in a phased manner. According to a statement issued by the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Thackeray said though the daily count of COVID cases has come down, precautions need to be taken to keep the coronavirus outbreak in check.

Though the number of new cases in the state has declined, there are still a high number of active cases throughout the state. The ministers also noted the rising number of black fungus cases in the state.

“In 10 to 15 districts, the positivity rate is still very high. Besides, there is a threat of black fungus infection (found in recovering/recovered coronavirus patients).

Also read Maharashtra lockdown 2021 latest update: BIG update on operations of Mumbai local trains from June 1

“Today the daily case count has reduced and reached the numbers recorded in September last year. We still need to take precautions,” Thackeray said.

The next phase of the lockdown guidelines, which is due to be announced next week, will take note of the Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla’s advice to chief secretaries that though the number of fresh cases has gone down at some places, the positivity rate is still high. Such places should first be classified and assess the local situation and then decide about relaxation, as reported by the Indian Express.

Reports state that Maharashtra will undergo the process of unlocking in four phases.

The first phase may see the opening of non-essential shops in a staggered manner. However, schools and colleges in the state will remain shut and the Mumbai local trains will resume in the last phase of unlocking. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope suggested providing relaxation at places where the number of positive cases is less. Talking about the meeting’s brief he said, "the cabinet felt it wasn't right to lift the curbs presently in force altogether”, as in 21 districts (out of 36 districts) the number of people testing positive is higher than 10 per cent.

Tope also mentioned his letter to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan regarding vaccine procurement. He said that global vaccine manufacturers like Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Sputnik, and AstraZeneca had filed through market agencies, and some companies haven’t mentioned proper rates. “We will ask them questions again. Pfizer had written to the Government of Punjab that no states would get vaccines and they would supply only to the Centre. Hence I want a proper policy,” Tope said.

Maharashtra’s total new COVID-19 cases number is 21,273 on May 27, taking the state's infection count to 56,72,180. As per the latest health department, 425 more coronavirus patients died, taking the death toll to 92,225.

With 34,370 more patients discharged from hospitals, the tally of recoveries increased to 52,76,203.Maharashtra has 3,01,041 active cases, the health department said.