Maharashtra lockdown 2021 latest update: BIG update on operations of Mumbai local trains from June 1

For the past few days, reports have been rife that Maharastra, looking at the downward trend of COVID-19 cases, will lift the lockdown in the state from June 1, in a "phased manner".

Among these reports, people are also curious to know what the status of the Mumbai local trains will be once the lockdown is lifted. For the unversed, currently, only government, BMC, and essential services staff are allowed to travel in the Mumbai local trains amid the deadly second wave of COVID-19.

Clarifying the status moving forward, state cabinet Minister Vijay Wadettiwar, who also holds the Relief and Rehabilitation portfolio, had recently made it clear that the Mumbai local trains will not operate for general passengers anytime soon.

Also read Maharashtra lockdown 2021 news: BIG update over operations of Mumbai local trains

He said that the local trains will not open their doors to the general public for at least the next 15 days as a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus.

Wadettiwar told Mumbai Mirror that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is considering easing the lockdown-like restrictions in a phase-wise manner in districts where coronavirus cases have been declining rapidly.

Meanwhile, there is a grim trend of a rising number of ticketless train travelers in the past 10 days in Mumbai. While the access to local trains is now limited to essential workers, entry of others may overwhelm the idea of inflicting the curbs, fear officials.

On the matter, according to a report in MidDay, Western Railway spokesperson David said those flouting the norms are liable for action and it is being taken against them as per the law.

On the other hand, Central Railway spokesperson A K Singh said, "If the ticket price is Rs 9, the penalty is Rs 250 and it’s impossible that a person will be caught every day. Due to this, people are paying the penalty and travelling on locals. Let's see if the state will allow others to take the trains," he said.