Maharashtra, Delhi, UP among ‘states of concern’ amid current Covid-19 surge: Health Ministry

The Covid-19 cases in India are reaching new highs across the states each day, the Union Health Ministry addressed the media, taking the stock of the current pandemic situation in several areas, as well as notifying the states which are reporting the highest number of cases.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, while addressing a media gathering, said that there are a total of six states of concern in India, which have recorded a surge in Covid-19 cases. He said that these states are Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

Bhushan further added that amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country, the Centre has sent special health teams to these states, which are continuously reviewing the situation. He said that the top 10 states with the highest active Covid-19 cases are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, UP, Gujarat, Odisha, Delhi, and Rajasthan.

While addressing the press conference, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, “Asia is showing a sharp surge in global contribution from 7.9% to approx 18.4% in 4 weeks. A sharp surge is also seen in COVID19 cases in India.”

Though India is witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases over the past few weeks, the vaccination drive in the country is advancing with full force. Till now, 52 percent of children in the 15-18 age group in the country are vaccinated, Rajesh Bhushan said.

India reported 3,17,532 new cases of Covid-19, 2,23,990 recoveries, and 491 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Health Ministry. The active caseload currently stands at 19,24,051. The daily positivity rate stands at 16.41 percent. Omicron case tally stands at 9,287.

The vaccination drive for children has commenced in the country, and more than half of the population between the ages 15 to 18 have been vaccinated with the first dose of the Covid-19 shot. The vaccination drive for the 12 to 14 age group is also expected to commence soon.