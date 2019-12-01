Maharashtra: BJP's show of strength? Pankaja Munde calls for meeting of her supporters on December 12

Headlines

Himachal weather update: Met warns of heavy rain in state from August 22-24

SSC CGL, MTS, and Havaldar Recruitment 2023 result soon: Know how to check, official website, other details

IND vs IRE 2nd T20I: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh shine as India defeat Ireland by 33 runs, lead series 2-0

Opposition INDIA alliance logo likely to be unveiled during Mumbai meet on August 31

Sunny Deol's spokesperson reacts to reports of bank auctioning actor's villa: 'The issue will be resolved'

Himachal weather update: Met warns of heavy rain in state from August 22-24

SSC CGL, MTS, and Havaldar Recruitment 2023 result soon: Know how to check, official website, other details

Opposition INDIA alliance logo likely to be unveiled during Mumbai meet on August 31

Benefits of weightlifting for women

AI imagines Harry Potter stars as Pirates of the Caribbean

10 foods to prevent and combat brain fog

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Russia's Luna-25 moon fails, crashes into lunar surface; all eyes on Chandrayaan-3 now

Chandrayaan-3 inches closer to Moon after the second and final de-boosting operation

"China's army has entered here…" Rahul Gandhi from banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh

Sunny Deol's spokesperson reacts to reports of bank auctioning actor's villa: 'The issue will be resolved'

Sunny Deol's Maa Tujhhe Salaam gets sequel after Gadar 2's grand success, poster gets mixed reactions from netizens

Viral video: After Jailer success, Rajinikanth offers prayers at Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya

India

Maharashtra: BJP's show of strength? Pankaja Munde calls for meeting of her supporters on December 12

The Parli constituency seat witnessed a contest of prestige in the Maharashtra assembly polls

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 01, 2019, 08:52 PM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA in Maharashtra Pankaja Munde has called for a meeting of her supporters from across the state on December 12, the birth anniversary of her late father and former Union Minister Gopinath Munde, to discuss the future course of action. The young leader's confident call is now being interpreted by analysts as a massive show of strength in the aftermath of the crisis regarding government formation in the state.

Pankaja on Sunday put up a Facebook post stating that she intended to meet her supporters as, after her defeat in the recently conducted assembly elections in Maharashtra, she had received a large number of phone calls and messages from her supporters who wanted to meet her but couldn't due to the political situation.

The Parli constituency seat witnessed a contest of prestige in the Maharashtra assembly polls since Pankaja, a minister in the previous state government led by Devendra Fadnavis, was pitted against her cousin and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhananjay Munde. She lost by a margin of nearly 30,000 votes. The Munde siblings' split is well-known to any close observer of the Maharashtra political stage.

 

 

It may be recalled that after a month-long intense political drama, the ''Maha Vikas Aghadi'' alliance government of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress was formed recently with Uddhav Thackeray at the helm.

All this comes at a time when there are reports of growing internal rift within the saffron party over the way it aligned with NCP's Ajit Pawar and formed the government with Devendra Fadnavis taking over as CM for a second time and its subsequent exit three days later, which is believed to have tarnished the BJP's image.

Former Revenue Minister Eknath Khadse has already taken a dig at former CM Devendra Fadnavis over his failure to handle the alliance with Shiv Sena and unsuccessfully forming the government with NCP which lasted just 80 hours.

