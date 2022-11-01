Search icon
Maharashtra: 16-year-old girl playing hide and seek sticks head out of window, gets hit by elevator

Mankhurd: The victim had been playing hide and seek in the city's New Sai Dham Society.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 07:56 AM IST

Mankhurd, Maharashtra (File)

A 16-year-old girl died in Maharashtra's Mankhurd after her head hit the elevator after she stuck her neck out of a small window. The girl has been identified as Reshma Kharavi, a resident of Sathe Nagar. 

The victim had been playing hide and seek in the city's New Sai Dham Society at her grandmother's seven-storey building, with her cousins.

She stuck her neck out of the fifth-floor window inside the elevator shaft when a lift hit her. She died in a hospital.

The police said the lift door should have been shut, Indian Express reported, adding they would file an FIR of negligence. 

