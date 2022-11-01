Maharashtra: 16-year-old girl playing hide and seek sticks head out of window, gets hit by elevator

Mankhurd, Maharashtra (File)

A 16-year-old girl died in Maharashtra's Mankhurd after her head hit the elevator after she stuck her neck out of a small window. The girl has been identified as Reshma Kharavi, a resident of Sathe Nagar.

The victim had been playing hide and seek in the city's New Sai Dham Society at her grandmother's seven-storey building, with her cousins.

She stuck her neck out of the fifth-floor window inside the elevator shaft when a lift hit her. She died in a hospital.

The police said the lift door should have been shut, Indian Express reported, adding they would file an FIR of negligence.