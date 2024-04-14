Madurai Constituency Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know polling date, candidates and past results

The Madurai Lok Sabha election will be held on April 19, 2024, the results will be announced on June 4, 2024.

Tamil Nadu's Madurai is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies. The Madurai is a general category seat. There are 39 legislative seats in the state. The six Assembly segments that make up the Madurai seat are Melur, Maduraieast, Madurainorth, Maduraisouth, Maduraicentral, and Maduraiwest.

The two major parties in the constituency are the ADMK and the CPIM. Venkatesan S of CPIM won the seat by a margin of 139,395 votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

With 447,075 votes and a 44.00% vote share, Venkatesan S defeated Raj Satyen V.v.r of the ADMK, who received 307,680 votes (30.25%). With 453,785 votes and a 46.48% vote percentage, R. Gopalakrishnan of the AIADMK won the seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections. V Velusamy, the DMK candidate, finished second with 254,361 votes (26.05%).V Velusamy lost to R. Gopalakrishnan with a vote count of 199,424.